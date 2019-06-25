Davenport University : President Dr. Richard J. Pappas Elected to American Council on Education Board

Davenport University President, Dr. Richard J. Pappas has been named to serve on the Board of Directors for the American Council on Education (ACE), the major coordinating body for the nation’s colleges and universities. Dr. Pappas’ term began March 2019, after ACE2019, ACE’s 101st Annual Meeting in Philadelphia. He will serve for one year.

“ACE’s mission is to mobilize the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, high-quality practice, and we are fortunate to have leaders from across the diverse landscape of American colleges and universities who are dedicated to helping us achieve these goals,” said ACE President Ted Mitchell. “I deeply appreciate the willingness of Rick to serve in this role.”

“I am honored to serve as a member of the board for the American Council on Education,” said Dr. Pappas. “It’s a privilege to work alongside some of the finest leadership in academia all focused on improving outcomes for students in higher education with the goal of helping them earn successful careers.”

Dr. Pappas has more than 40 years of experience in higher education, including 30 years as a college and university president. Among many honors and achievements, Dr. Pappas received the University of Michigan’s Norman C. Harris Alumni Award and the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations’ Pacesetter Award. In 2016, Insight into Diversity honored Dr. Pappas with its Giving Back Award.

He is the past chair of the board for The Heart of West Michigan United Way and serves on the board of The Right Place, Inc. and on the West Michigan Board of Directors for Fifth Third Bank. Dr. Pappas is a participant in the West Michigan Strategic Alliance’s Talent 2025 initiative. He is also a past chair of the board of Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities (MICU).

Dr. Pappas joins the ACE Board of Directors along with several other influential executives from universities across the United States including Lawrence S. Bacow, president of Harvard University, Ronald A. Crutcher, president of University of Richmond, Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University and Rebecca Chopp, chancellor of University of Denver. For a complete list of the ACE Board of Directors, visit www.acenet.edu.

About ACE:

ACE, the major coordinating body for the nation’s colleges and universities, is a membership organization that mobilizes the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, high-quality practice. ACE represents more than 1,700 college and university presidents and the executives at related associations, and is the only major higher education association to represent all types of U.S. accredited, degree-granting institutions: two-year and four-year, public and private. ACE’s members represent two out of every three students in all accredited, degree-granting institutions. To learn more visit www.acenet.edu.

About Davenport University:

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. To learn more visit www.davenport.edu.

