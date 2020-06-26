Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Davenport University : to recognize 2020 graduates with drive-through commencement celebration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Davenport University announced today that it is preparing to host a drive-through commencement celebration to recognize its 2020 graduates on August 9.

“Our graduates have worked hard to achieve their dreams and we want to have an opportunity to recognize their incredible achievements,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “We’ve come up with a creative solution that will enable both students and their families to celebrate their long-awaited graduation.”

Davenport University is making every effort to recognize its graduates this year, while protecting their health and safety. That is why the university has decided to host a drive-through commencement celebration. The event will create an opportunity for students to bring their families to an event where they will have a chance to wear their graduation gown, walk across the stage and stand for a photo.

Davenport University is recognizing more than 1,600 graduates at a drive-through commencement celebration on Sunday, August 9. This year’s Davenport University graduates range in age between 19 and 66. Students will be earning degrees spanning from accounting to cybersecurity to occupational therapy, urban education and nursing with nearly 30 percent earning a graduate degree and another 60 percent earning an undergraduate degree.

“We considered several avenues to recognize our graduates,” said Dr. Gilda Gely, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs. “But it was clear from an internal survey with graduates that they preferred to be recognized in-person and we were determined to make that request a reality.”

Graduates will drive and walk at a celebration held at Davenport University’s W.A. Lettinga Campus, located just outside of downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday, August 9. Students will line-up in their cars within the campus parking lot according to their colleges and will be called forward for recognition one at a time to ensure a safe and organized experience for all who attend.

Davenport is reaching out to each of its graduates to collect RSVPs for the event. Families are encouraged to ride along for the celebration or watch the event through a livestream at davenport.edu/commencement.

Additional details will be available on davenport.edu/commencement in the next few weeks.

About Davenport University:

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. To learn more visit www.davenport.edu.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pNYRSTAR : Resignation of Auditor to avoid potential conflict of interest
AQ
03:48pNEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Inc. Announces Launch of Emerphed™ (ephedrine sulfate) RTU Injection, the First and Only FDA-approved, Ready-to-Use Ephedrine Injection (50 mg/10 mL vial)
BU
03:46pCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of Self-Service Kiosk Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Contactless Payment to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
03:45pMCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : to Discuss Acquisition of kanepi Group with Host RCA Financial Partners
AQ
03:45pNYRSTAR : provides an update on the second extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 June 2020
AQ
03:42pPRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pAMERICAN REBEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:42pCANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pTD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pAT&T : TitleAT&T DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON PREFERRED SHARES
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group