David D. Anderson Joins Systel as Vice President of Engineering

04/10/2019 | 07:44am EDT

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc., an industry leader in rugged computing announced the hire of David D. Anderson (Dave) as vice president of engineering. Dave will oversee the engineering group and lead the company's systems design and development efforts. Dave has over 25 years of engineering management and executive experience including most recently at iGov Technologies providing tactical IT and communications equipment to the United States military. Prior to iGov Technologies, Dave spent time leading and creating system level conceptual architectures on rack level storage products at Seagate Technologies.

Dave Anderson, VP of Engineering at Systel, Inc.

"Dave is an expert in sophisticated computer architecture and technology and has a proven track record in managing large cross-functional teams to deliver leading-edge solutions to the federal and defense sectors," said Vimal Kothari, president and CEO of Systel. "We are excited to welcome him on-board to lead our engineering team and bring new capabilities to offer to our diverse customer base."

About Systel, Inc.
Systel, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous platforms and includes some of the most advanced military vehicles such as the US Navy's ISR/ASW aircraft, General Atomics Predator® and Reaper® UAV fleets, and Counter-UAS Stryker ground vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

Contact
Aneesh Kothari
VP Marketing
281.207.7781
akothari@systelusa.com

 

Systel, Inc. Rugged Computers (PRNewsfoto/Systel, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-d-anderson-joins-systel-as-vice-president-of-engineering-300829592.html

SOURCE Systel, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
