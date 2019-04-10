David D. Anderson Joins Systel as Vice President of Engineering

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc., an industry leader in rugged computing announced the hire of David D. Anderson (Dave) as vice president of engineering. Dave will oversee the engineering group and lead the company's systems design and development efforts. Dave has over 25 years of engineering management and executive experience including most recently at iGov Technologies providing tactical IT and communications equipment to the United States military. Prior to iGov Technologies, Dave spent time leading and creating system level conceptual architectures on rack level storage products at Seagate Technologies.

"Dave is an expert in sophisticated computer architecture and technology and has a proven track record in managing large cross-functional teams to deliver leading-edge solutions to the federal and defense sectors," said Vimal Kothari, president and CEO of Systel. "We are excited to welcome him on-board to lead our engineering team and bring new capabilities to offer to our diverse customer base."

