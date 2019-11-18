David G Argall : Senator Pittman to Unveil RGGI Legislation on Tuesday

Watch Live

Senators Joe Pittman, Gene Yaw and David G. Argall and other legislators will host a press conference at Noon on Tuesday, November 19, in the Media Center of the State Capitol East Wing.

The legislators will unveil and discuss bills that will be introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives addressing Governor Wolf's proposal to have Pennsylvania enter into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and impose a Carbon Tax.

The press conference will be streamed live at: https://senatorpittman.com/.

Contact: Carlton Logue clogue@pasen.gov