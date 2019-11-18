David G Argall : Senator Pittman to Unveil RGGI Legislation on Tuesday

Log in
Senator Pittman to Unveil RGGI Legislation on Tuesday

11/18/2019

Senators Joe Pittman, Gene Yaw and David G. Argall and other legislators will host a press conference at Noon on Tuesday, November 19, in the Media Center of the State Capitol East Wing.

The legislators will unveil and discuss bills that will be introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives addressing Governor Wolf's proposal to have Pennsylvania enter into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and impose a Carbon Tax.

The press conference will be streamed live at: https://senatorpittman.com/.

Contact: Carlton Logue clogue@pasen.gov

Disclaimer

David G. Argall published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 17:39:04 UTC
