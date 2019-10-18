Log in
David G Argall : This month's Argall Report highlights coal refuse industry in Pennsylvania

10/18/2019 | 10:25am EDT

READING - This month's local TV program hosted by Senator David G. Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) focuses on highlights from a news conference at the Panther Creek Energy Facility in Nesquehoning to announce new legislation to support the threatened coal refuse industry in Pennsylvania.

'This was a bi-partisan, bi-cameral push as part of last year's budget,' said Argall. 'The coal refuse industry is Pennsylvania's private sector partner in producing energy and environmental benefits. To date, over 7,000 acres of abandoned mine land has been reclaimed and more than 1,200 miles of polluted streams have been cleaned up.'

As part of this year's budget, the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation Tax Credit program was extended from the current expiration date of 2026 to the new date of 2036. The program's annual cap was also doubled from $10 million to $20 million.

'Growing up, we were surrounded by black mountains of waste coal that polluted our environment,' Argall continued. 'Our children grow up now surrounded by far more green fields and mountains, and with the expansion of this tax credit, we hope that our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will experience even more green-rather than brown and gray.'

This edition of the Argall report will air on:

  • Blue Ridge Communications (Channel 13) every Monday at 10 a.m. and every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.
  • Berks Community Television (Comcast - Channel 15 and Service Electric - Channel 19) on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m.
  • Comcast On-Demand on Channel 1 - Get Local - Government - State Senate.
  • Reading (Channel 21) and Hamburg (Channel 19) every Monday at 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
  • The program is available on Shen-Heights TV, Hazleton's WLYN TV 35 and MetroCast Communications Channel 10. Please check local listings for air times.

Senator Argall's report is also available online at www.SenatorArgall.com.

Contact: Joshua J. Paul

717.787.2637

Disclaimer

David G. Argall published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:24:06 UTC
