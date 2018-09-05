David G Reichert : Reichert Applauds Passage of Miscellaneous Tariff Bill

Washington, DC - The House passed by voice vote today the Senate amendment to H.R. 4318, the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill Act of 2018. This bipartisan, bicameral legislation passed the House in January by a unanimous vote, and then the Senate amended the House bill in July and passed it by unanimous consent. The House today agreed to the Senate amendment.

House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Chairman Dave Reichert (R-WA), original cosponsor of the bill, released the following statement upon final passage:

'With passage of the MTB, American manufacturers can create jobs, reduce costs, and better compete globally,' Chairman Reichert said. 'For businesses in my home state of Washington, the MTB will provide nearly $16 million in cost savings that they can put towards investing in their employees and their products. Today's vote reaffirms our commitment to these workers and manufacturers and will benefit communities across the country.'

Rep. Reichert has been a leader on this issue for many years. Earlier this Congress, he held a hearing in the Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee on the issue entitled, 'Miscellaneous Tariff Bill: Providing Relief to U.S. Manufacturers Through the New MTB Process.'

In 2016, Congress passed the bipartisan American Manufacturing Competitiveness Act (AMCA) that established an open and transparent process for consideration of the MTB. Under this new process, American businesses have been able to petition the International Trade Commission (ITC) for tariff relief on their products, so long as it met the requirements outlined in the AMCA. Based on the petition requests and recommendations from the ITC, this legislation provides tariff relief on products for hundreds of businesses across the country.

In December 2017, more than 190 businesses and organizations sent a letter to Congress urging swift passage of the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill Act. Since the last MTB expired in 2012, American companies have faced an annual $748 million tax hike on manufacturing in the United States. This has resulted in a $1.8 billion loss to the U.S. economy.