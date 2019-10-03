David Kustoff : Kustoff Praises Judicial Nomination of Union City Native Stephen Vaden to U.S. Court of International Trade

WASHINGTON, DC-Today, Congressman David Kustoff (TN-08), issued the following statement following the White House nomination of current General Counsel of the Department of Agriculture, Stephen Vaden, to the U.S. Court of International Trade.

'The nomination of Stephen Vaden to the U.S. Court of International Trade is good news for our system of justice. Stephen Vaden has done an excellent job serving the administration and our nation's farmers as General Counsel of the Department of Agriculture,' said Rep. Kustoff. 'I know that if confirmed, he will continue to serve our country with integrity as one of the nine judges appointed to the U.S. Court of International Trade. I cannot think of anyone better suited for this position.'

