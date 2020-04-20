Log in
David Loebsack : Iowa Congressional Democrats Urge USDA to Not Leave Biofuel Industry Out of Coronavirus Relief

04/20/2020 | 06:36pm EDT
Today, Representatives Dave Loebsack (IA-02), Cindy Axne (IA-03) and Abby Finkenauer (IA-01), released the following statement on the lack of support for the biofuel industry in the United States Department of Agriculture's recently-announced assistance program for farmers and producers affected by coronavirus.

'It is severely disappointing that the USDA is leaving biofuels behind in the recently announced Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Biofuel plants are critical parts of our rural communities, providing thousands of good paying jobs and purchasing significant amounts of corn and soybeans from local farmers. The industry, due to repeated attempts by this administration to undermine the RFS, has been operating at the thinnest of margins, if at all, and cannot be left behind.

While we appreciate the USDA's work to provide relief to many of our farmers and producers, it is imperative the USDA provides direct and immediate support for the nation's biofuels industry.'

On Friday, the USDA announced the creation of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which will provide $19 billion in assistance to U.S. farmers - including direct support payments and commodity purchasing.

Disclaimer

David Loebsack published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 22:35:08 UTC
