David Perdue : Senator David Perdue Discusses China Trip & Trade Talks

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) today joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network's 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss his recent trip to China, President Trump's efforts to get a level playing field on trade, and the need to pass the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Supporting President Trump on Trade: 'Senator Daines and I went to China last week with one message: President Trump is very serious and has bipartisan support in Congress to get a level playing field with China. The perspective here is that we have a new free trade agreement with South Korea under President Trump. We have a trade agreement in principle with Japan. We have the USMCA that I believe would pass the U.S. House of Representatives today, and we have Europe at the negotiating table.'

We Need Equal Access: 'Right now, what we see is an effort to get China to the negotiating table again, and they're coming back to the United States to resume talks in a few weeks. I'm hopeful that we'll see some progress. We have some difficulties with regard to intellectual property rights, the forced transfer of technology, the cyber war, and compliance with the World Trade Organization (WTO). These are reasonable requests that President Trump has made. It's high time that a U.S. president stood up to China and said we need equal access and a level playing field.'

Pass the USMCA: 'This is nothing but pure politics. The USMCA is a deal that has everything the Democrats wanted for the last decade, including strong labor requirements and stronger compensation requirements in Mexico. Mexico has already ratified it. Canada is in the process right now. I believe if we put it on the floor of the U.S. House and Senate, it would pass today. Americans want this deal. It would bring a $68 billion increase in GDP and 176,000 potential new jobs. This is a good deal that is much better than the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) we're under today.'

