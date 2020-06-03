David Perdue : Senator David Perdue Pushes Regulatory Relief

06.03.20

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) is pushing for additional regulatory relief to build upon the Trump Administration's current efforts to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter to Russell Vought, Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Perdue and U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Lee (R-UT), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) urged the Administration to phase out all federal regulations that have been waived during the COVID-19 crisis and allow the rules to go back through the regulatory review process to determine if they need to be maintained, modified, or permanently repealed.

'As the United States begins to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and their employees will continue to face obstacles as they work to navigate a new and more challenging environment,' wrote the senators. 'We think it is essential that the federal government do more to provide a roadmap for businesses that is paved without unnecessary roadblocks and burdensome regulations.'

The senators cited several regulations that have been waived to improve COVID-19 response efforts and provide greater flexibility during the pandemic. For example, because overly burdensome rules were suspended, doctors have been able to practice medicine across state lines and provide telehealth services for Medicare patients.

'We urge you to sunset all federal regulations that have been waived and continue to be waived during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the rules to go back through the regulatory process to determine whether these regulations should be temporary or permanent,' continued the senators. 'It is imperative the federal government continues to lessen the burden of unnecessary regulations in a systematic manner moving forward since we do not know where the next crisis may strike.

Read the full letter here.

