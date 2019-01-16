David Roberson Joins RoseRyan as Vice President to Lead Cannabis and Private Equity Initiatives

Former Hitachi Data Systems CEO to expand firm’s presence in new markets

RoseRyan, the San Francisco Bay Area finance and accounting consulting firm that takes companies further, faster, with proven finance solutions, today announced that David “Dave” Roberson has joined as vice president.

As a member of RoseRyan’s leadership team, he will lead the firm’s cannabis business, deepen client engagements, head up large-scale client engagements across all of its solutions, and expand the firm’s presence in the private equity space.

Says Kathy Ryan, CEO of RoseRyan, “Dave’s leadership skills, business acumen and C-suite experience will help propel our growth, especially in the two markets he’ll be leading.”

A seasoned executive who led Hitachi Data Systems as CEO, Roberson is no stranger to RoseRyan, having recently led the firm’s largest engagement ever, as measured by dollars and team members: 13 of the firm’s finance pros spent 11 months ramping up the finance operations of DigiCert following the company’s purchase of Symantec’s web security business. The complex project ended in May of last year and successfully executed and streamlined the deal’s Transition Services Agreement (TSA).

Comments Roberson about his new position, “RoseRyan appeals to me because I’m a business-person who loves to create success and get things done. This consulting firm has a can-do culture. Our flexible and operationally experienced teams expertly dive into our customers’ business to eliminate barriers and set them up to meet future challenges. It’s rare and a beautiful thing.”

He adds, “I’m excited to be a part of growing a firm—especially one that values excellence. I can’t wait to help move the needle on the cannabis and PE fronts.”

RoseRyan’s Cannabis Business Poised for Growth

RoseRyan’s cannabis business is taking off, with companies in the burgeoning sector tapping it to manage their finance operations through hyper growth, lead them through merger and acquisition deals and prepare them for investors.

RoseRyan’s first cannabis engagement was a reverse merger in 2014. It joined the National Cannabis Industry Association in 2016. Last spring, the firm rolled out its Cannabis Solution, a multi-layered solution that attacks the common finance pain points of cannabis companies. In October, the NCIA wrote up a Q&A with RoseRyan for its monthly spotlight on members, and last week RoseRyan was featured in Accounting Today’s look at the cannabis field and the firms that are leading the way in the surging, dynamic sector.

More About David Roberson

Prior to joining RoseRyan, Roberson spent six years as an advisor to tech companies, leading major projects in the areas of finance, strategy, due diligence, capital structure, corporate governance, sales and human resources. He also served as a senior vice president for Hewlett-Packard before that.

Before HP, he was president and CEO at Hitachi Data Systems, where he held the titles of COO, CFO, CIO and general counsel, and worked for 26 years. He has served as a director of 12 companies including Brocade, Quantum, IGT, Spansion and IDT.

Roberson received a BA from the University of California at Irvine and a JD from Golden Gate University School of Law. He studied financial management at Harvard Business School. In his spare time, he mentors a diverse group of leaders, from recent college grads to CEOs, in various disciplines.

About RoseRyan

