David Roberson Joins RoseRyan as Vice President to Lead Cannabis and Private Equity Initiatives

RoseRyan, the San Francisco Bay Area finance and accounting consulting
firm that takes companies further, faster, with proven finance
solutions, today announced that David “Dave” Roberson has joined as vice
president.
As a member of RoseRyan’s leadership team, he will lead the firm’s
cannabis business, deepen client engagements, head up large-scale client
engagements across all of its solutions, and expand the firm’s presence
in the private equity space.
Says Kathy Ryan, CEO of RoseRyan, “Dave’s leadership skills, business
acumen and C-suite experience will help propel our growth, especially in
the two markets he’ll be leading.”
A seasoned executive who led Hitachi Data Systems as CEO, Roberson is no
stranger to RoseRyan, having recently led the firm’s largest engagement
ever, as measured by dollars and team members: 13 of the firm’s finance
pros spent 11 months ramping up the finance operations of DigiCert
following the company’s purchase of Symantec’s web security business.
The complex project ended in May of last year and successfully executed
and streamlined the deal’s Transition Services Agreement (TSA).
Comments Roberson about his new position, “RoseRyan appeals to me
because I’m a business-person who loves to create success and get things
done. This consulting firm has a can-do culture. Our flexible and
operationally experienced teams expertly dive into our customers’
business to eliminate barriers and set them up to meet future
challenges. It’s rare and a beautiful thing.”
He adds, “I’m excited to be a part of growing a firm—especially one that
values excellence. I can’t wait to help move the needle on the cannabis
and PE fronts.”
RoseRyan’s Cannabis Business Poised for Growth
RoseRyan’s cannabis business is taking off, with companies in the
burgeoning sector tapping it to manage their finance operations through
hyper growth, lead them through merger and acquisition deals and prepare
them for investors.
RoseRyan’s first cannabis engagement was a reverse merger in 2014. It
joined the National Cannabis Industry Association in 2016. Last spring,
the firm rolled out its Cannabis
Solution, a multi-layered solution that attacks the common finance
pain points of cannabis companies. In October, the NCIA wrote up a Q&A
with RoseRyan for its monthly spotlight
on members, and last week RoseRyan was featured in Accounting Today’s
look at the cannabis
field and the firms that are leading the way in the surging, dynamic
sector.
More About David Roberson
Prior to joining RoseRyan, Roberson spent six years as an advisor to
tech companies, leading major projects in the areas of finance,
strategy, due diligence, capital structure, corporate governance, sales
and human resources. He also served as a senior vice president for
Hewlett-Packard before that.
Before HP, he was president and CEO at Hitachi Data Systems, where he
held the titles of COO, CFO, CIO and general counsel, and worked for 26
years. He has served as a director of 12 companies including Brocade,
Quantum, IGT, Spansion and IDT.
Roberson received a BA from the University of California at Irvine and a
JD from Golden Gate University School of Law. He studied financial
management at Harvard Business School. In his spare time, he mentors a
diverse group of leaders, from recent college grads to CEOs, in various
disciplines.
About RoseRyan
RoseRyan takes dynamic companies further, faster, by delivering
specialized finance and accounting solutions at every stage of your
company’s growth. Versed in Silicon Valley’s rapid pace and unique
business environment, our consulting firm has helped more than 850
companies since 1993. Our focus is on tech, life sciences, cannabis, and
private equity yet our experience and expertise allow us to consult in
other industries; ecommerce, mobile, internet and social media among
them. No matter what stage of the business lifecycle you’re at, the size
of your business or the scale of your next endeavor, RoseRyan has the
tailored finance solutions just when you need them to accelerate growth.
Learn more at www.roseryan.com.
