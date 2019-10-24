David Schweikert : Congressman Schweikert Urges Protections for Arizona's Tomato Imports, Cross Border Trade Protections

WASHINGTON, DC - Yesterday, Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-06) sent a letter with Members of the Arizona Delegation to the International Trade Commission (ITC) highlighting the importance of cross-border trade for tomatoes to the economy of Arizona.

'Arizona's relationship with neighbor Mexico supports thousands of jobs across the state and is a driver of our economic growth,' said Congressman Schweikert. 'I am pleased to see the Arizona delegation stay consistent in working together to protect our cross-border trading relationships and Arizona jobs from harmful trade restrictions.'

Congressman Schweikert was joined by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Senator Martha McSally, and Congressman Tom O'Halleran in sending the letter.

The letter can be found HERE.

