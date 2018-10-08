David Sinclair, PhD, Appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia

Life Biosciences’ Co-Founder & Chairman Recognized by Australia for His “Remarkable Contribution to Humanity”

David Sinclair, PhD, co-founder and chairman of Life Biosciences Inc., has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia “for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia and humanity at large.” The appointment ceremony was conducted at the Australian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Within the Australian honors system, appointments to the Order of Australia confer the highest recognition for outstanding achievement and service.

“I am thrilled, honored and humbled,” said Dr. Sinclair. “This is a very meaningful recognition of my life’s work, which has been dedicated to extending longevity and combating age-related decline (ARD). I believe we are at the threshold of breakthrough science that will profoundly impact millions of lives, replacing frailty and infirmity with productivity and joy.”

In addition to his leadership of Life Biosciences, Dr. Sinclair is a professor in the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School where he is co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biological Mechanisms of Aging. Dr. Sinclair has spent more than two decades researching age-related decline, longevity, and their underlying biological processes. Harvard Medical School has been Dr. Sinclair’s home base for the last 18 years, serving as the nucleus and proving ground of his far-reaching work.

In addition, Dr. Sinclair’s remarkable business experience makes him a compelling leader for Life Biosciences and its Daughter company model. He has co-founded multiple biotechnology and genomics companies working on aging, as well as neurological, metabolic, infectious and rare diseases. Dr. Sinclair’s work has been featured in five books, two documentary movies, on CBS 60 Minutes, in Morgan Freeman’s “Through the Wormhole” and more. In 2014, he was named as TIME’s “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Life Biosciences was co-founded by Dr. Sinclair and Tristan Edwards, chief executive officer. Its unique Daughter company model brings together a Dream Team of the world’s leading scientists and their work to address the eight hallmarks of aging.

Co-founded in 2017 by David Sinclair, PhD, AO, and Tristan Edwards, Life Biosciences is the first and largest company addressing the eight pathways of age-related decline (ARD) in totality. It has established Daughter companies around the world, led by a Dream Team of respected scientists, to independently and collaboratively attack these pathways through pioneering research and product development. The company provides Daughter companies with resources to maximize human potential, including drug development experience, a 25,000 square foot, state-of-the-art vivarium, robotics and drug screening facility, and an emerging AI platform being developed by the company’s Lua subsidiary. Life Biosciences seeks to increase healthspans for everyone, including companion animals, by addressing the systemic breakdown of the body, rather than as a series of isolated symptoms and conditions.

