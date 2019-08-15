Log in
David Tedesco Revolutionizes Camera Backpacks With Atlas Packs

08/15/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Ever wonder why camera bags never have enough room for non-camera gear? That’s exactly the question David Tedesco asked while on his month-long Everest trek in the Himalayas and decided to address the hole in the marketplace. Upon his return, he got busy designing the ultimate photographer’s pack, and Atlas Packs was born. Atlas Packs, voted “Best Camera Bag for Travelers" by National Geographic, is a revolutionary line of camera bags designed for travelers, photographers and filmmakers and the only backpacks on the market today designed to accommodate both photography and personal gear.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005693/en/

Atlas Athlete Pack by Atlas Packs (Photo: Business Wire)

“Designing Atlas Packs came naturally because I am the target market. I knew why existing camera bags were falling short of customer needs,” explained Tedesco. “With Atlas Packs, we are meeting a need in the market that no other bag brand is even thinking about.”

Atlas Packs are meticulously designed with an overbuilt harness system and a patent-pending Origami camera core that provides flexibility in how the storage space is used. The bags are engineered for the perfect fit, each line providing two different size packs and multiple waist belt sizes. Atlas Packs are also guaranteed to carry 15-20 percent lighter than the current camera bags on the market, making for the ultimate user experience.

Atlas Packs currently offers two lines of bags, the Atlas Athlete Pack and Atlas Adventure Pack. The Athlete Pack is carry-on sized for personal travel and holds small to medium-sized sets of camera gear. The Athlete Pack features an expandable shell that can be sized between 20 and 40 liters. The overhead-bin sized Adventure Pack can hold extra-large camera gear and can be sized between 50 and 70-liters.

About Atlas Packs

Atlas Packs are the only backpacks on the market today designed to accommodate both photography and personal gear. The company offers two lines of bags: the Athlete Pack is carry-on sized for under-the-seat storage and holds small to medium-sized camera gear. The overhead-bin sized Adventure Pack holds extra-large sets of camera gear and can be sized between 50 and 70-liters. Atlas Packs have received significant accolades from the industry, including "Best Camera Bag for Travelers" by National Geographic. All Atlas Packs are engineered for comfort and flexibility, with an overbuilt harness system and a patent-pending Origami camera core.

About David Tedesco

David Tedesco is the Inventor of Atlas Packs, a revolutionary line of camera bags designed for travelers, photographers and filmmakers. Atlas Packs was born out of David’s frustration with the inability of available camera bags to accommodate other gear, leading him to fill the hole in the market with a revolutionary line of backpacks. Atlas Packs have received significant industry accolades, including the "Best Camera Bag for Travelers" by National Geographic. David is also the Founder and CEO of Outlier, an international conglomerate focused on building, acquiring and growing exceptional businesses.


