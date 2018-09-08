Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

David Young : Young, Peterson lead fight to reallocate RFS obligations exempted by EPA waivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:12am CEST

Iowa Congressman David Young and Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson introduced the Restoring Our Commitment to Renewable Fuels Act which will reallocate waived renewable fuel obligations and require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to disclose refineries who receive 'hardship' waivers. Over the past two years, 2.25 billion gallons have been destroyed due to the unprecedented number of small refinery 'hardship' waivers granted.

'The previous EPA Administrator undercut the Renewable Fuel Standard by giving so-called hardship waivers to companies, some of which made a $1 billion profit last year. This legislation will restore our commitment to renewable fuels and keep the promise made by the government to our farmers, producers, and businesses. It will also end the secretive practice the EPA has used to issue these waivers behind closed doors with no transparency for the American people,' said Congressman Young.

'The EPA continues to chip away at the RFS by granting unjustified waivers to refineries. This bill will keep EPA accountable for maintaining the renewable volume obligations set each year, and shed a light on secret deals that are hurting corn and soybean farmers in my district,' said Congressman Peterson.

The EPA recently released its proposed 2019 Renewable Volume Obligations which did not include a plan to reallocate gallons that might be waived by the EPA for small refineries moving forward.

Read the bill HERE.

Disclaimer

David Young published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aONTARIO MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CH : Statement from the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks
PU
12:21aFuelling independence? Scotland's oil hub embraces green energy
RE
12:18aTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
12:12aDAVID YOUNG : Young, Peterson lead fight to reallocate RFS obligations exempted by EPA waivers
PU
12:12aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Responds to Trump Tariff Threat
PU
12:08aTesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
RE
12:08aELON MUSK : U.S. Air Force
RE
12:07aJACKY ROSEN : Rosen leads letter urging doe secretary to stop plans to send weapons-grade plutonium to nevada
PU
12:02aCITY OF MURPHY TX : Sponsors help Maize Days grow
PU
12:02aNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : September 3-9
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
2APPLE : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “LIONHEART”
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDANEWS ANNOUNCES: 3 Ways to Become a Data-Driven Quality Team Webinar, Sponsored by Spart..
5Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021| IPA Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.