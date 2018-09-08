David Young : Young, Peterson lead fight to reallocate RFS obligations exempted by EPA waivers

Iowa Congressman David Young and Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson introduced the Restoring Our Commitment to Renewable Fuels Act which will reallocate waived renewable fuel obligations and require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to disclose refineries who receive 'hardship' waivers. Over the past two years, 2.25 billion gallons have been destroyed due to the unprecedented number of small refinery 'hardship' waivers granted.

'The previous EPA Administrator undercut the Renewable Fuel Standard by giving so-called hardship waivers to companies, some of which made a $1 billion profit last year. This legislation will restore our commitment to renewable fuels and keep the promise made by the government to our farmers, producers, and businesses. It will also end the secretive practice the EPA has used to issue these waivers behind closed doors with no transparency for the American people,' said Congressman Young.

'The EPA continues to chip away at the RFS by granting unjustified waivers to refineries. This bill will keep EPA accountable for maintaining the renewable volume obligations set each year, and shed a light on secret deals that are hurting corn and soybean farmers in my district,' said Congressman Peterson.

The EPA recently released its proposed 2019 Renewable Volume Obligations which did not include a plan to reallocate gallons that might be waived by the EPA for small refineries moving forward.

Read the bill HERE.