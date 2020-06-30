Davis Polk Elects Eight New Partners

Davis Polk has announced that Pedro Bermeo, Brian Burnovski, Roshni Banker Cariello, Cheryl Chan, Scott Herrig, Michael Scheinkman, Natasha Tsiouris and Zachary Zweihorn have been elected partners of the Firm, effective July 1, 2020.

Mr. Bermeo is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate Department in New York, practicing in the Capital Markets Group. He advises U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and underwriters on capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings and other equity offerings and public and private high-yield, investment-grade and convertible debt offerings, including in Latin America. He also advises U.S. and non-U.S. clients on general corporate, governance and securities law matters. His practice ranges across a variety of industries, including, biotech, technology, financial services, energy, consumer and industrials.

Mr. Burnovski is a member of Davis Polk’s Litigation Department in New York. He represents clients in a broad range of complex civil litigation, including securities litigation, shareholder derivative suits, acquisition-related litigation, bankruptcy-related matters and complex commercial disputes. He also represents companies and boards of directors in internal investigations, as well as in investigations and other proceedings before various governmental authorities, including the SEC, DOJ, Federal Reserve Board and FINRA.

Ms. Cariello is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate Department in New York, practicing in the Capital Markets Group. She advises corporate and financial institution clients on capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings and other equity offerings, investment-grade, high-yield and convertible debt financings, private placements and liability management. She also advises clients on general corporate, governance and securities law matters. She has experience across a range of industries, including technology, financial services, consumer, retail and industrials.

Ms. Chan is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate Department in New York, practicing in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group. She advises U.S. and international clients on public and private mergers and acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, corporate governance matters, shareholder activism and other general corporate matters. She also represents private equity firms and their portfolio companies on a full range of transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions of investments, leveraged buyouts and minority investments.

Mr. Herrig is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate Department in New York, practicing in the Finance Group. He primarily advises financial institutions and alternative credit providers on finance transactions, including leveraged acquisition financings, debt restructurings and asset-based credit facilities. He also advises corporate clients on a wide range of finance matters.

Mr. Scheinkman is a member of Davis Polk’s Litigation Department in New York. He represents clients in a variety of high-stakes civil, criminal and regulatory matters. His civil litigation practice focuses on complex commercial disputes, mass tort actions and securities litigation in federal and state courts. In his government and internal investigations practice, he represents clients in connection with allegations of corruption, fraud, market manipulation, antitrust violations and other financial crimes before a wide range of federal, state and international authorities.

Ms. Tsiouris is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate Department in New York, practicing in the Restructuring Group. She represents lenders, hedge funds, creditors, banks and other strategic parties in a wide range of corporate restructurings, including in connection with pre-packaged and traditional bankruptcies, debtor-in-possession and exit financing transactions, asset sales, cross-border insolvencies, as well as out-of-court workouts and other risk management transactions. She also has substantial experience advising on investments in distressed businesses and credit risks involved in cross-border derivatives and other complex financial transactions.

Mr. Zweihorn is a member of Davis Polk’s Financial Institutions Group and the trading and markets practice, practicing in the Washington DC office. His practice focuses on the regulation of broker-dealers and other securities market participants and intermediaries, including advising on SEC, FINRA and securities exchange rules relating to the conduct of business, financial responsibility, margin, market structure and related compliance obligations. He also advises clients on regulatory matters in connection with mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and finance transactions involving broker-dealers and securities exchanges, including obtaining regulatory approvals where necessary. His clients include major international banks, broker-dealers, securities exchanges, digital asset and blockchain businesses, and other financial institutions. He also helps clients to advocate in connection with regulatory and legislative proposals and has assisted clients in drafting proposed language for legislation, including aspects of three bills that have become law.

