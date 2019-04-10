Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP : Advises Williams on Its Sale of 50% Interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services to an Affiliate of Crestwood Equity Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

Davis Polk advised The Williams Companies, Inc. on its $484.6 million sale of a 50% interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services, L.L.C. to an affiliate of Crestwood Equity Partners L.P. Prior to the transaction, Crestwood was Williams' 50% joint venture partner in Jackalope where Williams acted as operator, responsible for managing construction and operations and Crestwood served as marketer, responsible for commercial services. Following the transaction, Crestwood has assumed operatorship of Jackalope.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipeline system wide providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Crestwood Equity Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream businesses in multiple shale resource plays across the United States.

The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Oliver Smith and associates Laura C. Turano, Nicholas C. Phillips and Elizabeth R. Diggs. Partner Pritesh P. Shah provided intellectual property and technology advice. Partner Kyoko Takahashi Lin provided executive compensation advice. Counsel Betty Moy Huber provided environmental advice. Partner Brian D. Hirsch provided real estate advice. All members of the Davis Polk team are based in the New York office.

Disclaimer

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 01:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Remote Areas are Full of Potential
PU
10:33pChina producer inflation picks up for first time in nine months, eases deflation worries
RE
10:23pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump at Signing of Executive Order on Energy and Infrastructure | Crosby, TX
PU
10:23pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Executive Order on Promoting Energy Infrastructure and Economic Growth
PU
10:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Extensive measures taken to save local species
PU
10:08pMARCELLUS SHALE COALITION : Executive Order Helps Connect Americans to Clean, Affordable Natural Gas
PU
10:06pChina Consumer Inflation Accelerates in March
DJ
10:03pSHELDON WHITEHOUSE : Whitehouse, Schatz, Heinrich, Gillibrand Introduce Updated Carbon Fee Amid Energized Climate Debate
PU
09:58pDAVIS POLK & WARDWELL LLP : Advises Williams on Its Sale of 50% Interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services to an Affiliate of Crestwood Equity Partners
PU
09:57pPG&E IN TALKS WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN TO POSSIBLY EXPAND BOARD : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
3KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
4ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About