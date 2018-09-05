Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP : Vedanta Enters into Revenue Sharing Contracts with the Government of India for the Exploration of Oil and Gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:52am CEST

Davis Polk is advising Lazard & Co., Limited as sponsor to Vedanta Resources plc in connection with the entry by its Indian listed subsidiary, Vedanta Limited, into revenue sharing contracts with the Government of India for the exploration of oil and gas in 41 blocks in sedimentary basins throughout India pursuant to the Indian Open Acreage Licensing Policy. This is the first major auction of hydrocarbon blocks to take place in India since 2010.

Pursuant to the revenue sharing contracts, Vedanta Limited will have six years to perform exploration activities and will commit a total capital expenditure of $551 million thereon. The development and production period of each block will be of 20 years following discovery and approval of production, and Vedanta Limited will share a specified portion of the net revenue from each block with the Government of India. The transaction, the terms of which were announced on August 29, 2018 following the award of the 41 blocks to Vedanta Limited, requires the approval of the shareholders of Vedanta Resources, Vedanta Limited's parent company, as a related party transaction under the U.K. Listing Rules. The Government of India is a related party by virtue of its holding of substantial equity interests in two subsidiaries of Vedanta Resources.

Vedanta Resources is a London-listed diversified global natural resources company. The group produces aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, oil and gas and commercial energy. It has operations in India, Zambia, Namibia and South Africa. Vedanta Limited, its majority owned subsidiary, is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India and the New York Stock Exchange.

The Davis Polk corporate team includes partner Will Pearce, European counsel Jamie Corner and associate Marcelo Valenca. All members of the Davis Polk team are based in the London office.

Disclaimer

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 00:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aMexico economy minister eyes U.S.-Canada deal by Friday
RE
03:57aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : QFES allocates first intake of additional Palaszczuk Government firefighters
PU
03:54aOil dips as U.S. storm threat eases; Iran sanctions loom
RE
03:52aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.9 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)
PU
03:37aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Let Science Make Food Better
PU
03:37aLANCE : New Jersey Wins In Tariff Bill Passed by U.S. House
PU
03:30aNotaryCam’s David Kressel and Henry Smith Honored by HousingWire as Mortgage Industry Insiders’
SE
03:25aMQMR’s Steven Sinn Wins 2018 HousingWire Insiders Award
SE
03:17aAAFA AMERICAN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION : Applauds House Passage of Miscellaneous Tariff Bill
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DOCUSIGN INC : DOCUSIGN : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.