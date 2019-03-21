Dawnrays Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESUTLS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
0
03/21/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAWNRAYS PHARMACEUTICAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2348)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended

31 December

2018

2017

Changes

Revenue (RMB'000)

948,938

882,483

7.5%

Gross profit (RMB'000)

595,029

561,549

6.0%

Gross profit margin (%)

62.7%

63.6%

-0.9 percentage points

Profit before tax (RMB'000)

377,777

365,703

3.3%

Profit for the year (RMB'000)

303,960

292,978

3.7%

Net profit margin (%)

32.0%

33.2%

-1.2 percentage points

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent-basic (RMB)#

0.1916

0.1837

4.3%

Proposed final dividend per share (HK$)#

0.06

0.06*

0.0%

(#The number of shares for calculating the earnings per share and proposed final dividend for 2018 already reflect the share sub-division (i.e. sub-division of each of the issued and unissued ordinary shares of par value of HK$0.10 of the Company into two (2) sub-divided shares of par value of HK$0.05 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Sub-divided Share") as approved by the shareholders of the Company in the extraordinary general meeting on 3 August 2018 with effect from 6 August 2018)(the "Share Sub-division"). Further details and definition of the Sub-divided Share and Share Sub-division are set out in the Company's announcement dated 11 July 2018 and the Company's circular dated 18 July 2018).

(*In 2017 proposed final dividend was HK$0.12 per ordinary share before the effect of the Share Sub-division. On the assumption that the Share Sub-division had been effective in the prior year, it was HK$0.06 per Sub-divided Share after the effect of the Share Sub-division).

The board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Directors") of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings)

Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "reporting period") together with the comparative amounts for 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSSYear ended 31 December 2018

Notes

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

4

948,938

882,483

Cost of sales

(353,909)

(320,934)

Gross profit

595,029

561,549

Other income and gains

4

47,923

30,372

Selling and distribution expenses

(106,854)

(88,086)

Administrative expenses

(83,184)

(82,491)

Other expenses

(59,936)

(48,946)

Finance costs

5

(1,152)

(13)

Share of profits and losses of:

an associate

(14,049)

(6,682)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

6

377,777

365,703

Income tax expense

7

(73,817)

(72,725)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

303,960

292,978

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

303,960

292,978

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

9

Basic, for profit for the year

RMB0.1916

RMB0.1837

Diluted, for profit for the year

RMB0.1916

RMB0.1837

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEYear ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR,

NET OF TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR,

303,960 292,978

8,773 (4,794)

8,773 (4,794)

NET OF TAX 312,733 288,184

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent 312,733 288,184

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December 2018

Notes

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

486,269

520,860

Land use rights

38,093

39,134

Construction in progress

10,572

9,991

Intangible assets

63,706

35,748

Investment in an associate

29,599

43,648

Long-term prepayments

21,629

-

Deferred tax assets

5,823

4,688

Total non-current assets

655,691

654,069

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

148,043

121,133

Trade and notes receivables

10

346,802

313,214

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

380,737

472,975

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

189,393

8,743

Cash and bank

645,363

611,077

Total current assets

1,710,338

1,527,142

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and notes payables

11

130,417

143,404

Other payables and accruals

169,772

160,997

Income tax payable

19,945

15,648

Total current liabilities

320,134

320,049

NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,390,204

1,207,093

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,045,895

1,861,162

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Government grants

1,508

1,878

Deferred tax liabilities

5428,98572

5436,172064

Other liabilities

70,238

-

Total non-current liabilities

124,733

1,636,756

Net assets

1,921,162

liLLLLIABILITIES

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

84,952

Issued capital

Reserves

Total equity

48,952

55,004

1,86036,17586

84,197

84,197

1,836,(97645)

1,72814,96512

1,551,878

(74)

1,921,162

1,806,158

1,551,878

Notes:

1.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") (which include all International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards ("IASs") and Interpretations) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss that have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018. A subsidiary is an entity (including a structured entity), directly or indirectly, controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee (i.e., existing rights that give the Group the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee).

When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:

  • (a) the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee;

  • (b) rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and

  • (c) the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights.

The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of the subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.

Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the parent of the Group and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation.

The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control described above. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction.

If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises (i) the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary, (ii) the carrying amount of any non-controlling interest and (iii) the cumulative translation differences recorded in equity; and recognises (i) the fair value of the consideration received, (ii) the fair value of any investment retained and (iii) any resulting surplus or deficit in profit or loss. The Group's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss or retained profits, as appropriate, on the same basis as would be required if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities.

Disclaimer

