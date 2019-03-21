Dawnrays Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESUTLS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018 2017 Changes Revenue (RMB'000) 948,938 882,483 7.5% Gross profit (RMB'000) 595,029 561,549 6.0% Gross profit margin (%) 62.7% 63.6% -0.9 percentage points Profit before tax (RMB'000) 377,777 365,703 3.3% Profit for the year (RMB'000) 303,960 292,978 3.7% Net profit margin (%) 32.0% 33.2% -1.2 percentage points Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent-basic (RMB)# 0.1916 0.1837 4.3% Proposed final dividend per share (HK$)# 0.06 0.06* 0.0%

(#The number of shares for calculating the earnings per share and proposed final dividend for 2018 already reflect the share sub-division (i.e. sub-division of each of the issued and unissued ordinary shares of par value of HK$0.10 of the Company into two (2) sub-divided shares of par value of HK$0.05 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Sub-divided Share") as approved by the shareholders of the Company in the extraordinary general meeting on 3 August 2018 with effect from 6 August 2018)(the "Share Sub-division"). Further details and definition of the Sub-divided Share and Share Sub-division are set out in the Company's announcement dated 11 July 2018 and the Company's circular dated 18 July 2018).

(*In 2017 proposed final dividend was HK$0.12 per ordinary share before the effect of the Share Sub-division. On the assumption that the Share Sub-division had been effective in the prior year, it was HK$0.06 per Sub-divided Share after the effect of the Share Sub-division).

The board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Directors") of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings)

Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "reporting period") together with the comparative amounts for 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSSYear ended 31 December 2018

Notes 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 REVENUE 4 948,938 882,483 Cost of sales (353,909) (320,934) Gross profit 595,029 561,549 Other income and gains 4 47,923 30,372 Selling and distribution expenses (106,854) (88,086) Administrative expenses (83,184) (82,491) Other expenses (59,936) (48,946) Finance costs 5 (1,152) (13) Share of profits and losses of: an associate (14,049) (6,682) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6 377,777 365,703 Income tax expense 7 (73,817) (72,725) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 303,960 292,978 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 303,960 292,978 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT 9 Basic, for profit for the year RMB0.1916 RMB0.1837 Diluted, for profit for the year RMB0.1916 RMB0.1837

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEYear ended 31 December 2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December 2018

Notes:

1.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") (which include all International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards ("IASs") and Interpretations) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss that have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018. A subsidiary is an entity (including a structured entity), directly or indirectly, controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee (i.e., existing rights that give the Group the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee).

When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:

(a) the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee;

(b) rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and

(c) the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights.

The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of the subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.

Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the parent of the Group and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation.

The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control described above. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction.

If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises (i) the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary, (ii) the carrying amount of any non-controlling interest and (iii) the cumulative translation differences recorded in equity; and recognises (i) the fair value of the consideration received, (ii) the fair value of any investment retained and (iii) any resulting surplus or deficit in profit or loss. The Group's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss or retained profits, as appropriate, on the same basis as would be required if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities.