Dawnrays Pharmaceutical : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/23/2018 | 07:27am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAWNRAYS PHARMACEUTICAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 東瑞製葯(控股)有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2348)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 23 August 2018, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and its publication, and for considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd.

Li Kei Ling

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 August, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Ms. Li Kei Ling, Mr. Hung Yung Lai and Mr. Chen Shaojun; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Leung Hong Man; three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lo Tung Sing Tony, Mr. Ede, Ronald Hao Xi and Ms. Lam Ming Yee Joan.

*for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:26:01 UTC
