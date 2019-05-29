Dawnrays Pharmaceutical : Terms of Reference for Remuneration Committee

DAWNRAYS PHARMACEUTICAL (HOLDINGS) LTD.

("Company")

Terms of Reference for Remuneration Committee

("Committee")

1. Constitution

1.1 The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") resolved to establish a

Committee of the Board known as the Remuneration Committee on 18 May 2005.

2. Membership

The Remuneration Committee shall be appointed by the Board. The Remuneration Committee must comprise a minimum of two members (the "Members") and the majority of the Members of the Remuneration Committee must be independent non-executive directors. The Chairman of the Remuneration Committee shall be appointed by the Board who should be an independent non-executive director of the Company.

3. Secretary

The Company Secretary shall be the secretary of the Remuneration Committee.

Quorum and voting at meetings

The quorum for meetings of the Remuneration Committee shall be any two Members. Only members of the Remuneration Committee are entitled to vote at the meetings. Resolutions of the Remuneration Committee shall be passed by a majority of votes of the Members present.

Attendance at meetings

At the invitation of the Remuneration Committee, the Chairman of the Board and/or the Chief Executive Officer, external advisers and other persons may attend all or part of any meeting. Meetings could be held in person, by telephone or by video conference. Members may participate in a meeting by means of a conference telephone or similar communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting are capable of hearing each other.

