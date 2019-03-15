Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of Public Offering Unit Transaction for Sigma Labs, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities, Inc. in conjunction with Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) today announced the closing of the public offering of 1,400,800 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and 30% of a warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a combined price of $1.40 per unit. The warrants are immediately exercisable at a price of $1.61 per share and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance.



The Company received gross proceeds of $1,961,120 from this offering and will be used for general working capital and other corporate purposes.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

The shares and warrants are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-225377), that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on June 14, 2018. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus. The prospectus and a preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov . A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 North Federal Highway, 5th Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33432, or by telephone toll free at 866-928-0928, or by e-mail at mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com .

About Sigma Labs, Inc.

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand and a developer of advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality assurance software for commercial firms worldwide seeking productive solutions for advanced manufacturing. For more information please visit us at www.sigmalabsinc.com .

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional as well as retail sales, execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

