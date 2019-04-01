Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of Public Offering for Precision Therapeutics Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities Inc. in conjunction with Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIPT) announced the closing on March 28th of its public offering of 1,478,750 units at $.80 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.5 of one share of common stock. The exercise price of the warrants is $1.00 per share and expires in March 2024.



The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $1,183,000 million from this offering which will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The offering is being made by Precision pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on October 4, 2016. The securities described above will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov . A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 North Federal Highway, 5th Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33432, or by telephone toll free at 866-928-0928, or by e-mail at mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com .

About Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Precision Therapeutics operates in two business areas: first, applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery to provide personalized medicine solutions for patients and clinicians as well as clients in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries, and second, production of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please contact: