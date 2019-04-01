Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of Public Offering for Precision Therapeutics Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 11:49am EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities Inc. in conjunction with Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIPT) announced the closing on March 28th of its public offering of 1,478,750 units at $.80 per unit.  Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.5 of one share of common stock. The exercise price of the warrants is $1.00 per share and expires in March 2024. 

The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $1,183,000 million from this offering which will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. 

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.    

The offering is being made by Precision pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on October 4, 2016. The securities described above will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 North Federal Highway, 5th Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33432, or by telephone toll free at 866-928-0928, or by e-mail at mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com

About Precision Therapeutics Inc.  

Precision Therapeutics operates in two business areas: first, applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery to provide personalized medicine solutions for patients and clinicians as well as clients in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries, and second, production of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  

Member FINRA/SIPC.   For more information, please contact:

Elise Stern, Sr. Managing Director
estern@dawsonjames.com
561-208-2926

DawsonJames.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pBRIVAIS VILNIS : fish cannery wants to announce repeated takeover bid
AQ
12:14pQHY GROUP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
12:14pSANDFIRE RES : Resources America Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Provides Further Progress Update on Black Butte Copper Project, Montana
AQ
12:14pNew Research Confirms Americans Still Value Lawns and Green Spaces
BU
12:12pDOWN UNDER TRUCKING : Fatigue, Heavy Vehicle Law Reform, A$2bn Road Safety Funding
PU
12:12pMÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Medical behaviour training for Hellabrunn's Elephants
PU
12:12pABB : and MVV launch new service enabling customers to achieve sustainability targets
PU
12:10pACCESS POWER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:10pBGHL (EUR) : Estimated NAV(s)
AQ
12:10pG2 VENTURES : JOWAY HEALTH INDUSTRIES GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : Aramco's $10 billion-plus bond plan shows profits put top earner Apple ..
2BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE AB : (publ) publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Welcoming our new Chief Executive

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About