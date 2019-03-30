Daymond John, Founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC's Shark Tank, Delivers Keynote Speech at LegalShield's “A Better World” International Convention

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable
legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, kicked off
its annual international convention themed “A Better World” at the Kay
Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Keynote speaker
Daymond John, founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC’s Shark
Tank, shared his unique goal-setting and achievement strategies.
Daymond John delivers his keynote speech at LegalShield’s “A Better World” international convention. (Photo: Business Wire)
The event brings together more than 5,000 LegalShield Associates across
the U.S. and Canada for three days of professional development, training
and networking. In the keynote speech, Daymond shared his keys to
success with convention attendees, including establishing the right
mindset and following a few fundamental principles – his five
“S.H.A.R.K. points.”
“Sales is everything. When you have a good product like LegalShield and
you are changing lives and protecting people, the easiest thing in the
world is to sell the truth,” said John to thundering applause.
“Successful entrepreneurs act, learn, repeat and they keep grinding and
I have come to know that CEO Jeff Bell and his LegalShield leadership
team demonstrate those tenants!”
In addition to his role on Shark Tank, John is widely recognized for his
accomplishments as an entrepreneur and branding expert following the
success of his groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU® which went on to
eclipse more than $6 billion in global retail sales. He was named a
Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama
Administration and is a two-time New York Times Best Selling Author,
most recently for his book Rise and Grind. John remains committed to
helping aspiring entrepreneurs, which landed him the affectionate
nickname of “The People’s Shark.” In recognition of his impact in the
entrepreneurial space, John has been bestowed the NAACP Entrepreneurs of
the Year Award, the Congressional Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship
and more.
“LegalShield is thrilled to have Daymond John speak to our associates
about his extensive business experience and love of entrepreneurship,”
said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. “His fundamentals for success in
business and life are invaluable and empower our convention attendees to
make a positive change in every aspect of their lives. We look forward
to using his advice to make the world a better place.”
Other speakers at the 2019 LegalShield “A Better World” Convention
included Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, LegalShield CEO Jeff
Bell, CEO of Addison Leadership Group, Inc. and member of LegalShield’s
Board of Directors, John Addison.
About LegalShield
A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal
protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of
subscription legal plans covering more than 4.375 million people.
IDShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families has more
than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than
141,000 businesses. In addition, 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and
IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and
identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.
LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and
their attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in family
matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer
protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues.
Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself online services, LegalShield
has dedicated law firms in 50 states and 4 provinces in Canada that
members can access at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.
IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is
the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed
Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.
