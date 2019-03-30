Daymond John, Founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC's Shark Tank, Delivers Keynote Speech at LegalShield's “A Better World” International Convention

Daymond John shared his unique goal-setting and achievement strategies with more than 5,000 LegalShield Associates.

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, kicked off its annual international convention themed “A Better World” at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Keynote speaker Daymond John, founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC’s Shark Tank, shared his unique goal-setting and achievement strategies.

The event brings together more than 5,000 LegalShield Associates across the U.S. and Canada for three days of professional development, training and networking. In the keynote speech, Daymond shared his keys to success with convention attendees, including establishing the right mindset and following a few fundamental principles – his five “S.H.A.R.K. points.”

“Sales is everything. When you have a good product like LegalShield and you are changing lives and protecting people, the easiest thing in the world is to sell the truth,” said John to thundering applause. “Successful entrepreneurs act, learn, repeat and they keep grinding and I have come to know that CEO Jeff Bell and his LegalShield leadership team demonstrate those tenants!”

In addition to his role on Shark Tank, John is widely recognized for his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and branding expert following the success of his groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU® which went on to eclipse more than $6 billion in global retail sales. He was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration and is a two-time New York Times Best Selling Author, most recently for his book Rise and Grind. John remains committed to helping aspiring entrepreneurs, which landed him the affectionate nickname of “The People’s Shark.” In recognition of his impact in the entrepreneurial space, John has been bestowed the NAACP Entrepreneurs of the Year Award, the Congressional Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship and more.

“LegalShield is thrilled to have Daymond John speak to our associates about his extensive business experience and love of entrepreneurship,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. “His fundamentals for success in business and life are invaluable and empower our convention attendees to make a positive change in every aspect of their lives. We look forward to using his advice to make the world a better place.”

Other speakers at the 2019 LegalShield “A Better World” Convention included Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, LegalShield CEO Jeff Bell, CEO of Addison Leadership Group, Inc. and member of LegalShield’s Board of Directors, John Addison.

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of subscription legal plans covering more than 4.375 million people. IDShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and their attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself online services, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and 4 provinces in Canada that members can access at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.

