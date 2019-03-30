Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daymond John, Founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC's Shark Tank, Delivers Keynote Speech at LegalShield's “A Better World” International Convention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Daymond John shared his unique goal-setting and achievement strategies with more than 5,000 LegalShield Associates.

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, kicked off its annual international convention themed “A Better World” at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Keynote speaker Daymond John, founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC’s Shark Tank, shared his unique goal-setting and achievement strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190330005015/en/

Daymond John delivers his keynote speech at LegalShield’s “A Better World” international convention. ...

Daymond John delivers his keynote speech at LegalShield’s “A Better World” international convention. (Photo: Business Wire)

The event brings together more than 5,000 LegalShield Associates across the U.S. and Canada for three days of professional development, training and networking. In the keynote speech, Daymond shared his keys to success with convention attendees, including establishing the right mindset and following a few fundamental principles – his five “S.H.A.R.K. points.”

“Sales is everything. When you have a good product like LegalShield and you are changing lives and protecting people, the easiest thing in the world is to sell the truth,” said John to thundering applause. “Successful entrepreneurs act, learn, repeat and they keep grinding and I have come to know that CEO Jeff Bell and his LegalShield leadership team demonstrate those tenants!”

In addition to his role on Shark Tank, John is widely recognized for his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and branding expert following the success of his groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU® which went on to eclipse more than $6 billion in global retail sales. He was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration and is a two-time New York Times Best Selling Author, most recently for his book Rise and Grind. John remains committed to helping aspiring entrepreneurs, which landed him the affectionate nickname of “The People’s Shark.” In recognition of his impact in the entrepreneurial space, John has been bestowed the NAACP Entrepreneurs of the Year Award, the Congressional Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship and more.

“LegalShield is thrilled to have Daymond John speak to our associates about his extensive business experience and love of entrepreneurship,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. “His fundamentals for success in business and life are invaluable and empower our convention attendees to make a positive change in every aspect of their lives. We look forward to using his advice to make the world a better place.”

Other speakers at the 2019 LegalShield “A Better World” Convention included Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, LegalShield CEO Jeff Bell, CEO of Addison Leadership Group, Inc. and member of LegalShield’s Board of Directors, John Addison.

About LegalShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of subscription legal plans covering more than 4.375 million people. IDShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and their attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself online services, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and 4 provinces in Canada that members can access at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41pSUBARU : to recall 132,954 vehicles in China for brake light problem
AQ
06:15pDaymond John, Founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC's Shark Tank, Delivers Keynote Speech at LegalShield's “A Better World” International Convention
BU
06:09pBio-on board of directors approves Draft Budget and IAS/IFRS Consolidated Financial Statement at 31 December 2018
GL
06:01pWELLS FARGO : Scandals Tarnished Wells Fargo. Washington Claimed Its CEO.
DJ
05:49pNINTENDO : Switch Tournament Series Continues During Nintendo :'s Activities at E3 2019
BU
05:33pMANCHESTER UNITED : Huddersfield equal record for earliest Premier League relegation
AQ
05:33pMANCHESTER UNITED : Tottenham present Liverpool's toughest hurdle towards title push
AQ
05:33pMANCHESTER UNITED : Zidane praise for Manchester United's Paul Pogba opens door to Real Madrid bid
AQ
05:32pMANCHESTER UNITED : celebrate Solskjaer's appointment by returning to top four
AQ
04:52pHYRECAR : State Vehicle Requirements for Uber and Lyft.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Vestas secures 206 MW order in Brazil for the V150-4.2 MW
3ASTRAZENECA : Cancer Drug Deal Carries High Price -- WSJ
4LYFT INC : Japan's Online-Shopping King Gets Lift From IPO -- WSJ
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Russia's Inter RAO says seeks gas turbines deal with GE by Octob..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About