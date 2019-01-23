Log in
Dcoin Launches GFUN/USDT (CRYPTO:GFUN) on 24th January

01/23/2019 | 11:35pm EST
Launches GFUN/USDT (CRYPTO:GFUN) on 24th January

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Dcoin will list GFUN/USDT (CRYPTO:GFUN) on 24th January. Details are as follows:

- 24th January: Deposit and GFUN/USDT trading pair will be open at 14:00 (GMT+11)

- 25th January : Withdrawal will be available at 14:00 (GMT+11)

Currency introduction

Project name: GOLDFUND

Token symbol: GFUN

GOLDFUND (GFUN) Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals and providing liquidity to Cryptocurrency Investors with transactable Cryptocurrency Coins and Blockchain Security.

Details:

GOLDFUND (GFUN) Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals and providing liquidity to Cryptocurrency Investors with transactable Cryptocurrency Coins and Blockchain Security. GOLDFUND finances the production and a percentage of the Gold is made available to GOLDFund. GFUN coins can then purchase discount Gold directly from GOLDFund via the ZOMIA Gold Exchange. GFUN Coins will also be traded at any time, anywhere in the world using peer to peer transactions or Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Not only can they be traded globally at any time, the transaction is settled instantly, and conversion to Local Currency becomes simplified. GFUNCoins will also be traded at any time, anywhere in the world using peer to peer transactions or Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Not only can they be traded globally at any time, the transaction is settled instantly, and conversion to Local Currency becomes simplified.

Supply limit: 10,000,000,000

Token price: 0.01 USDT

To view the White Paper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/79813L1O



About Dcoin:

Dcoin trading platform is the world's first financial industry-standard digital assets and derivatives trading platform that mainly provides cryptocurrency trading services for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lite Coin and etc. Dcoin is founded by blockchain and cryptocurrency enthusiasts with core members from Google, Baidu, 360 and other world renowned IT companies. Dcoin is operated by Swiss company, Davox Technology AG with operation centers in Switzerland and South Korea.

Dcoin trading platform upholds the value of being transparent, open for all to participate, and share the value of blockchain for all to invest in digital assets. To protect investors' rights and interest, Dcoin strictly examines and verifies all of the cryptocurrencies that are available for trading on the platform and cooperate with cryptocurrency developers to ensure more growth to the investment.

The main goal for Dcoin is to provide a quick, simple and secure way for investors to invest and trade their digital assets with ease.

About GOLDFund.io:

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.



Source:

Dcoin
GOLDFund.io



Contact:

Dcoin
E: support@dcoin.com
WWW: www.dcoin.com

GOLDFund.io
T: +61-2-8205-7340
E: support@goldfund.io 
WWW: www.goldfund.io

© ABN Newswire 2019
