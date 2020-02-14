Log in
De Blasio Endorses Sanders for President

02/14/2020 | 06:50pm EST

By Katie Honan and Eliza Collins

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, after his own presidential ambitions were cut short this fall.

Mr. de Blasio will travel to Nevada Saturday to campaign with Mr. Sanders over the weekend, the Sanders campaign said in announcing the endorsement. Nevada is the third state in the nominating process and will hold its caucuses Saturday Feb. 22.

"I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has," said Mr. de Blasio in a statement.

Mr. Sanders won the New Hampshire primary last week. In Iowa caucuses, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly won the most state delegates, the preferred metric used to determine the winner, while Mr. Sanders picked up more votes.

Mr. de Blasio ran as a progressive aligned with Mr. Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on many policies, including support for a Medicare for All system. He dropped out in September after he failed to gain traction in a crowded field.

Mr. de Blasio endorsed Hillary Clinton instead of Mr. Sanders before the 2016 election. Mr. Sanders swore in Mr. de Blasio at his second mayoral inauguration in 2018.

Write to Katie Honan at katie.honan@wsj.com and Eliza Collins at eliza.collins@wsj.com

