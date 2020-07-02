De Blasio Faces Calls for Deeper NYPD Change After $1 Billion Budget Shift

By Leslie Brody and Katie Honan

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio touted roughly $1 billion in reductions at the nation's largest police department this week, but skeptics questioned whether those predicted savings will materialize or address what many residents see as excessive policing.

As part of a nationwide movement seeking drastic overhauls of local police forces, protesters camped outside City Hall for days calling for sharp cuts in the New York Police Department's budget. After tough negotiations with the City Council, the mayor said the city's $88.19 billion budget struck a balance between keeping New Yorkers safe and reducing the reach of the NYPD, which has about 36,000 officers in uniform and 19,000 civilian employees.

Advocates of stronger law enforcement said the stance of politicians regarding police will hurt recruitment and morale, and could usher in more crime. But the outcome also dismayed many New Yorkers seeking deeper change. Some said other agencies should be relied on first to handle incidents such as outbursts from the mentally ill, traffic accidents and parade barriers.

The city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, a Democrat, said city leaders missed an opportunity to debate how to redefine the role of police at a time of intense scrutiny of police conduct and crime prevention nationwide.

"The people whose lives are being lost, they deserve for us to have a real conversation, especially in a place that says it's progressive, like New York City," Mr. Williams said. He said the budget sends the wrong message by allowing the hiring of more police, but not more teachers, counselors or social workers.

The public advocate said he won't sign the property tax warrants allowing the execution of the city budget. He says the city can't collect property taxes without his signature, but the mayor says that is a misinterpretation of the law.

Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, defended the budget as real reform, with new funding for youth centers, recreation programs and broadband access for public housing residents. He said further plans in his next year and a half in office will reflect broader changes for the city and policing, including looking at institutional racism at all agencies.

Most residents "appreciate that our police are there to keep us safe and they want to see policing get fairer, more respectful," the mayor said. "They believe in the NYPD, they want to see the NYPD improve in some ways."

The city allotted about $5.2 billion to the NYPD in the 2021 fiscal year, which began Wednesday, down from about $6.1 billion for the prior year, according to the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget.

City Council members and other analysts have disputed the mayor's assertion of $1 billion in cuts to police. They said that claim counted on unrealistic expectations for reducing overtime by $352 million, or roughly half the sum spent in recent years.

In announcing savings, the mayor also touted a gradual move to transfer School Safety Agents from the police department's control to the Department of Education. The school system has sent the NYPD more than $300 million yearly to pay for those safety officers through an intracity funding agreement. Several council members said transferring the agents didn't reflect a meaningful change in city spending or reduce the presence of uniformed officers in schools.

Canceling the July class of 1,163 police recruits saves $55 million in salaries, according to budget documents. The mayor also counted as police cuts the elimination of their fringe benefits, as well as benefits for safety agents and school crossing guards, who will be moved outside the NYPD. But those benefits are covered by a citywide pot of funds, not the NYPD, and so shouldn't be counted as police reductions, council members said.

Councilman Brad Lander, a Brooklyn Democrat who voted against the budget, said reductions amounted to about $120 million in cuts to the police department's operating expenses.

"A cut of a billion dollars would have been a down payment on a longer-term process of transforming public safety," he said. "I don't think what we did even rises to the level of down payment. If you don't even impose a hiring freeze, how can you say you were taking seriously the need to reduce policing?"

Thirty-two council members voted for the budget and 17 against. Those who voted no were divided on whether there were too many cuts to the police budget, or too few. The budget also cut $450 million in NYPD capital funding.

The deal came after more than a month of large-scale protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. His death in May set off rallies demanding police reform and a shift in money from local police departments to social services, education and help for young people.

The positions of the mayor and the City Council on reducing the police force will backfire by hurting morale and recruiting, said Eugene O'Donnell, a lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Mr. O'Donnell said that the NYPD should be streamlined but that the budget process didn't tackle those problems. "It isn't motivated by efficiency or effectiveness," he said. "It was designed to flog and humiliate the police."

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a televised interview with Fox5's "Good Day New York" on Wednesday that the reductions will present a "significant challenge" but won't cripple the department.

"You're seeing the City Council bow to mob rule," Mr. Shea said. "Let's mark the date on the calendar on how long it's going to be before we're having a conversation about New Yorkers crying out for more police."

New York City ranked among the highest spenders on police per resident in fiscal 2020, according to a study of 72 big cities nationwide by the Vera Institute of Justice, which advocates for less spending on policing and more on communities.

The study said New York City spent $626 per resident on police, behind Baltimore and Newark, N.J., but more than Boston or Chicago.

New York City had more police per resident than most cities, the study said, with one police department employee for every 162 residents, compared with one for 308 residents in Los Angeles and 346 residents in Dallas, for example.

Councilman Stephen Levin, a Brooklyn Democrat who voted for the budget, said the spending shifts marked just the beginning.

"Changing police culture doesn't happen with any one budget cut," Mr. Levin said. "What will make a difference is changing the culture, having the ability to fire cops that have histories of abuse, redefining what is a police officer's job and scaling that back significantly."

