De Blasio's Budget Calls for Cost-Savings, Hiring Freeze at City Agencies

By Katie Honan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday presented a $92.2 billion budget that would continue to expand spending, but he also called for a citywide cost-savings program, implemented a hiring freeze and warned that tax revenue will fall short.

Even as spending grows by $3 billion, the two-term Democratic mayor said every city agency will have to make cuts with a goal of finding $750 million in savings by April. It is the first time in the mayor's six budgets that he will institute a citywide program to eliminate costs at each agency.

Personal income tax reductions were the biggest threat to the city's budget, the mayor said. He projects the personal income tax revenue to be down $935 million this year compared with last year. The state saw a reduction of $2.3 billion this year and is projecting $1.6 billion less next year.

Other tax streams, including the general corporation and mortgage recording tax, were higher, according to the comptroller's office. But those increases weren't near the projected loss in personal income tax.

"We have some tough choices up ahead under any scenario," Mr. de Blasio said at City Hall. The swings in the stock market, especially in December of 2018, contributed to the slower tax revenue, the mayor said.

"The national economy is at a point that is uncertain; we are seeing the impact of that reality on our revenue already," he added.

The risks to the city's finances also come from the federal and state government, with looming threats of another government shutdown, trade policy changes and market volatility, the mayor said. The state's budget includes $600 million in cuts to the city, including a $300 million reduction to education funding and $125 million cut to a program to assist families in need.

To save money, Mr. de Blasio also said he is putting in effect a hiring freeze at city agencies, and open jobs won't be filled in the near future. The savings will come mostly through the hiring freeze. But it will also come through small changes and adjustments at every agency, according to the mayor's office.

For example, the City Clerk's office will save $176,000 by delaying digitizing historical archives. The Department of Sanitation will bring in an estimated $15 million over this year and next year by realizing additional revenue connected to the sale of credits for landfill gas collected at Fresh Kills landfill on Staten Island.

Mr. de Blasio said the city continued to spend on vital services that kept the city safe and fair. He said the city's investments in public safety has kept New York City the safest big city in the country.

The city increased its health-care costs of $25 million for this fiscal year, and will increase costs to $100 million by fiscal year 2022. This will pay for health insurance for 600,000 uninsured New Yorkers. They've also committed $106 million to the half-price MetroCard program known as "Fair Fares."

And Mr. de Blasio's budget continues the city's investment into his preschool programs -- universal pre-K and the 3-K program for three-year-olds, increasing the number of districts with the 3-K program to 14 by September 2020.

Comptroller Scott Stringer, a Democrat, said he has suggested agency cuts for years and was happy to see Mr. de Blasio initiate them. Mr. Stringer has suggested the cost cuts at each agency, with the mayor and City Council pushing commissioners to reduce bureaucracy.

"I think that will further protect the most vulnerable people in this city because the more money we put away the more money we save for a rainy day," he said before the budget announcement in City Hall.

The preliminary budget will get final approval in June after negotiations between the mayor and city council.

Write to Katie Honan at Katie.Honan@wsj.com