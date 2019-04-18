DeClout : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer Announcement - Completion Of Compulsory Acquisition Of Shares In DeClout Limited

Investor Relations / News
Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer Announcement - Completion Of Compulsory Acquisition Of Shares In DeClout Limited
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 18, 2019 17:33
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Completion of Compulsory Acquisition
Announcement Reference
SG190418OTHRLCMQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
KPMG Corporate Finance Pte Ltd/ Vishal Sharma
Designation
Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
COMPLETION OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION UNDER SECTION 215(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT
Attachments
