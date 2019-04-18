Log in
DeClout : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer Announcement - Completion Of Compulsory Acquisition Of Shares In DeClout Limited

04/18/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer Announcement - Completion Of Compulsory Acquisition Of Shares In DeClout Limited

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 18, 2019 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of Compulsory Acquisition
Announcement Reference SG190418OTHRLCMQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) KPMG Corporate Finance Pte Ltd/ Vishal Sharma
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) COMPLETION OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION UNDER SECTION 215(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT

DeClout Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:37:01 UTC
