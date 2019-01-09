DeClout : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Dealings Disclosure

Investor Relations / News
Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Dealings Disclosure
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 9, 2019 10:17
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Dealings Disclosure
Announcement Reference
SG190109OTHRC6YD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
KPMG Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd./ Vishal Sharma
Designation
Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Dealings Disclosure Announcement pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Please see the attached Announcement for further details.
