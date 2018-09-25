DeClout : vCargo Cloud signs Cooperation Agreement with Russia’s RSTradehouse to expand trade opportunities between Russia and Singapore companies

Singapore's vCargo Cloud signs Cooperation Agreement with Russia's RSTradehouse to expand trade opportunities between Russia and Singapore companies

Dr Sergey Pronin, CEO of RSTradehouse (front left), with Desmond Tay, CEO of VCC (front right), at the signing of the Cooperation Agreement, which was witnessed by Russia Deputy Prime Minister for Transport, Communications and Digital Economy, Maxim Akinov (top left), with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (top right).

• vCargo Cloud Pte. Ltd. ("VCC") has signed a Cooperation Agreement with Russia-Singapore Business Council limited liability company, LLC RSTradehouse ("RSTrade"), to expand trade opportunities between Russia and Singapore companies

• The Cooperation Agreement allows VCC to integrate its services onto RSTrade's electronic platform and to promote its services in Russia and EAEU countries

Singapore, 19 September 2018 - Singapore-based global trade facilitation provider vCargo Cloud Pte. Ltd. ("VCC"), a 50.01%-held subsidiary of SGX Catalist-listed DeClout Limited, has signed a Cooperation Agreement with Russia-based LLC RSTradehouse

("RSTrade"), increasing VCC's CamelONE™ reach to Russia and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries.

The signing ceremony took place during the ninth session of the high-level Russia-Singapore Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC9) held on 19 September 2018. The signing was witnessed by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Russia Deputy Prime Minister for Transport, Communications and Digital Economy Maxim Akimov.

Under the terms of the Cooperation Agreement, VCC and RSTrade have agreed to mutually integrate their platform's services, and present and promote each other's goods and services to trade customers in Singapore and ASEAN, as well as Russia and EAEU countries.

The linking of both platforms will boost trade in the areas of contract manufacturing, logistic services and customs compliance services between both countries, and in the ASEAN and EAEU regions.

Through the Cooperation Agreement, VCC can readily access the 81,547 companies from 16 countries already listed on the RSTrade platform, allowing VCC to establish an entry point into a much larger market. Of the 16 countries, Russia alone has a population of 142 million and recorded more than US$500 billion worth of trade in 20171, providing VCC with opportunities to extend the reach of its CamelONE™ platform.

VCC's CamelONE™ platform revolutionises global trade by connecting importers, exporters, logistics companies, warehouses, banks, insurers, government agencies and other players onto a neutral and unified platform that supports the entire trade process, simplifying cross-border trade. The platform is currently deployed in 14 countries across Asia, Central Asia and Africa.

This latest agreement is in line with VCC's business strategy to expand its global footprint and digitalise global trade, allowing its stakeholders to move towards fully transparent paperless transactions.

1 The World Factbook, Central Intelligence Agency

Dr Sergey Pronin, Chief Executive Officer of RSTrade, said, "We believe that this integration of our two systems can result in an increase in trade and in the number of joint engineering projects between not only Russia and Singapore but also between EAEU and ASEAN countries. We can work together to facilitate all export-import services, as the systems can automate digitally the full cycle - from idea and contract manufacturing up to logistics and delivery."

Mr Desmond Tay, Chief Executive Officer of VCC, commented, "The Cooperation Agreement with RSTrade allows VCC the opportunity to extend CamelONE™'s global connectivity, increasing its reach into Russia and the EAEU region."

- End -

About LLC RSTradehouse ("RSTrade")

RSTrade is the management company of Russian-Singapore Business Council(www.rsbctrade.ru)and operator of electronic information-service business-to-business (B2B) platform RSTrade(www.rstradehouse.com).

The company's main mission is to develop business opportunities and facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation between Russian and foreign businessmen, increase the reach of the Russian business community while enforcing the country's policy in the field of international economic relations, as well as to join efforts and organise constructive dialogue between the business communities of Russia and Asia-Pacific countries.

With strong know-how of the contract manufacturing industry, RSTrade's activities include the comprehensive promotion of the high-tech industrial products of Russian manufacturers to the markets of Southeast Asia, India and Australia, and the implementation of new ways of doing business for Russian businesses through their international economic relations experience and the constant exploration of promising innovative solutions.

About vCargo Cloud ("VCC")

Headquartered in Singapore, VCC is the leading Infocomm Technology ("ICT") solutions and service provider in Asia, specialising in technological solutions for governments and enterprises worldwide, in the domain of trade and logistics. We provide e-trade and e-freight solutions through VCC CamelONE™ platform, connecting key stakeholders in thetrade and logistics industry globally; including government agencies, traders, freight forwarders, carriers and financial institutions.

Backed by a team of experienced and dedicated IT and logistics professionals, VCC revolutionises the e-trade sector through designing and providing an IT infrastructure consisting of a cloud messaging platform that enables the exchange of digitalised data for cargo and financial information, allowing stakeholders in trade, logistics and supply chain to communicate and collaborate virtually on the platform, simplifying global trade.

On an international level, VCC's strategic partners include Asian Development Bank, International Air Transport Association, International Federation of Freight Forwarders

Associations, Kenya Trade Network Agency, and Mauritius Network Services. Additionally, we also work closely with Singapore government agencies, including CAAS, Enterprise Singapore, IMDA, SCE, Singapore Customs, as well as chambers and industrial associations.

For more information, please visit www.vcargocloud.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Charlene Chen Toh Wei Lin DeClout Limited DeClout Limited Tel: +65 6818 1807 Tel: +65 6818 1808 charlene.chen@declout.com weilin.toh@declout.com WeR1 Consultants Pte Ltd Tel : +65 6737 4844 declout@wer1.net 4

This news release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ("Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

("SGX-ST").

The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this news release. This news release has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this news release including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this news release.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6532 3829) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.