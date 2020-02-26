DeGen Medical Announces First Minimally Invasive Case with Dr. Peter Derman at Texas Back Institute

Florence, SC, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical, Inc. an innovator in the design and manufacturing of spinal implant technology announced that Dr. Peter Derman became the first surgeon to implant the E3 MIS pedicle screw system at Texas Back Institute (TBI). The minimally invasive procedure was recently performed at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano, Texas. Texas Back Institute is one of the largest freestanding multidisciplinary academic spine centers in the world.

“Minimally invasive spine surgery accomplishes the same goals as traditional spine surgery via smaller incisions and is friendlier to the soft tissues that help support the spine,” said Dr. Peter Derman. “As a result, patients typically experience less pain, shorter hospital stays, and a quicker recovery. The E3 MIS pedicle screw system is well suited for such minimally invasive techniques. It features a number of design elements that allow for efficient placement of posterior instrumentation via truly percutaneous means. These include an extremely low-profile screw tower and rod passing device as well as a counter torque that engages within rather than on the outside of the towers.”

About DeGen Medical

DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical-device development company dedicated to providing surgeons with innovative products engineered to improve quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders. World-class implants, coupled with intuitively designed instrumentation, provide a complete package to promote superior surgical outcomes. Our passion to advance spine-care solutions is driven by clinical insights, sound research, and science-based design. DeGen Medical maintains the highest quality standards to provide reliable products and safeguard patient health.

About Peter Derman, MD, MBA

Dr. Peter Derman, a minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgeon at Texas Back Institute, graduated with honors from Stanford University, where he majored in Biological Sciences. He received his medical degree from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and concurrently obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business. Dr. Derman completed his residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and underwent further fellowship training in spine surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. Outside of his clinical practice, Dr. Derman conducts research to better medicine for future generations.

