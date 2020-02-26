Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DeGen Medical Announces First Minimally Invasive Case with Dr. Peter Derman at Texas Back Institute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 04:49pm EST

Florence, SC, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical, Inc. an innovator in the design and manufacturing of spinal implant technology announced that Dr. Peter Derman became the first surgeon to implant the E3 MIS pedicle screw system at Texas Back Institute (TBI). The minimally invasive procedure was recently performed at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano, Texas. Texas Back Institute is one of the largest freestanding multidisciplinary academic spine centers in the world.  

“Minimally invasive spine surgery accomplishes the same goals as traditional spine surgery via smaller incisions and is friendlier to the soft tissues that help support the spine,” said Dr. Peter Derman. “As a result, patients typically experience less pain, shorter hospital stays, and a quicker recovery. The E3 MIS pedicle screw system is well suited for such minimally invasive techniques. It features a number of design elements that allow for efficient placement of posterior instrumentation via truly percutaneous means. These include an extremely low-profile screw tower and rod passing device as well as a counter torque that engages within rather than on the outside of the towers.”   

About DeGen Medical

DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical-device development company dedicated to providing surgeons with innovative products engineered to improve quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders. World-class implants, coupled with intuitively designed instrumentation, provide a complete package to promote superior surgical outcomes. Our passion to advance spine-care solutions is driven by clinical insights, sound research, and science-based design. DeGen Medical maintains the highest quality standards to provide reliable products and safeguard patient health.

About Peter Derman, MD, MBA

Dr. Peter Derman, a minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgeon at Texas Back Institute, graduated with honors from Stanford University, where he majored in Biological Sciences. He received his medical degree from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and concurrently obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business. Dr. Derman completed his residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and underwent further fellowship training in spine surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. Outside of his clinical practice, Dr. Derman conducts research to better medicine for future generations.  

Attachment 

Jessica McCracken
DeGen Medical, Inc.
877-240-7838
customerservice@degenmedical.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:19p3 Sixty Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer
GL
05:18pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pMOLSON COORS BREWING : reports active shooter at its Milwaukee campus
AQ
05:17pKRATON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend Increase and Additional Share Repurchase Authorization
PR
05:16pLITTELFUSE : Update to First Quarter Guidance Reported by Littelfuse
BU
05:15pOil States to Participate in the Raymond James Investor Conference
GL
05:15pNutritional High Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent With a Strategic Partner for Calyx Brands Inc.  
GL
05:15pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Atlantic Assurance Limited
BU
05:13pENVIVA PARTNERS, LP : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 and Announces New Off-Take Contracts
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads
2Stocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group