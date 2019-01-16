Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deacom's Managed Cloud Services Opens New Opportunities for Manufacturers and Distributors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 11:01am EST

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deacom, Inc., the developer of a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, has officially entered the cloud market by launching its Managed Cloud Services for existing and new customers. By relying on Deacom to host and manage their DEACOM ERP environment, companies have the opportunity to reap the performance, security, and reliability benefits commonly found with cloud products while focusing on other critical business matters.

0_medium_Deacom-Logo-with-tagline.jpg


 

“Historically, most Deacom customers requested on-premise hosting in an effort to maintain higher control over their ERP infrastructure,” said Sheridan Bulger, Software Operations Manager at Deacom, Inc. "However, common IT challenges that surround this type of hosting, like managing SQL servers and network switches, can monopolize resources that are more valuable when focused on the core business. The past year has shown a significant shift in manufacturers and distributors eager to run more nimbly from a technology standpoint and we are happy to deliver the solution to help them do so securely and efficiently.”

By making the switch to Deacom’s Managed Cloud Services, customers will experience:

  • Leading Reliability – Cloud management delivers worldwide redundancy which mitigates the fear of potential hardware failure. This can also reduce the unnecessary costs of keeping expensive spare parts readily accessible onsite.
  • Trustworthy Security - In the cloud, Deacom manages all aspects of data security protection – from fires to firewalls – taking the pressure of securing critical business information off of the customer.
  • Maximum Performance - Deacom’s Managed Cloud Services handles all aspects of database optimization, indexing, defragmentation, and general server performance tuning – both hardware and software. This maximizes the speed with which data is retrieved so critical business decisions can be made quickly.
  • Boundless Scalability - As a business grows, so does its technological needs. With this new cloud offering, Deacom constantly assesses cloud installations of DEACOM ERP to determine when an upgrade is necessary. Once approved by the customer, the upgrading process is seamless and quick, without further required actions on their part.
  • Swift Resolution - With instant access to customer databases and installation details for issue troubleshooting, Deacom support is optimized and overall support requests are minimized.

Both current and new customers can benefit from these benefits through Deacom’s Managed Cloud Services starting today. For more information about this new service, visit deacom.com/cloud or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

###

 About Deacom, Inc.

Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a comprehensive ERP platform with the industry’s largest functional foundation. As the artisans of ERP software, Deacom builds functionality that specifically resolves the complex challenges of manufacturers and distributors. With a focus on constantly evolving the software, critical business functionality is developed by Deacom into the core platform. This provides a unique opportunity for customers to increase operational efficiency and decrease the total costs of ERP ownership. Deacom’s competitors include other Tier 1 ERP providers like SAP, Oracle, and Infor. To learn more, visit deacom.com, follow on Twitter or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

Kelly Peters
Deacom, Inc.
6109712278 x246
kpeters@deacom.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aNorth Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $1.04 per Share
GL
11:16aONELEGACY : Announces Record-Setting Year in Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation and Transplantation
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aDeutsche Bank shares lifted by report regulators prefer European tie-up
RE
11:15aDOUE BOND : Subsidiary FarmPharma raised more than SEK 2 million through a targeted share issue
AQ
11:15aBoston Children's Hospital and Medumo Announce Strategic Collaboration to Help Patients Navigate their Care Journeys
BU
11:14aCOMMVAULT : How To Accelerate Your Digital Transformation With Commvault And Cisco
PU
11:14aCLEARFIELD® : How to Avoid a Traffic Jam
PU
11:14aEXPRESS : Partners with Olivia Culpo on Exclusive Collection
PU
11:14aABO WIND : continues its successful cooperation with CEZ
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5SODEXO : SODEXO : Wythenshawe Sodexo staff win NHS pay rates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.