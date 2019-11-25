Dead Ash Trees Can Cause Destruction During Winter Snow and Ice Storms

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Nov 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Ash Borer is a dangerous insect that invades and destroys Ash trees. They have killed thousands of trees across the country since they first appeared in 2002. As winter storm season approaches, there's something in particular that makes infested Ash Trees a big cause for concern- Dead Ash Trees are Dangerous! The experts at Giroud Tree and Lawn explain why this species of trees can pose a threat during a heavy winter storm and why homeowners should have them removed.



Emerald Ash Borers are fast killers



Ash trees infested with Emerald Ash Borers die within 1-3 years. To understand why dead Ash trees are not safe, it is important to understand how the Emerald Ash Borer invades and inevitably kills a tree.



The adult borers swarm the tree and lay eggs under the bark. Once the larvae emerge, they immediately start chewing their way through the wood of the tree. The veins in the grains of the tree allow water to flow through the tree, so when the larvae chew through the wood, they cut off water circulation. Additionally, the adult beetles create thousands of exit wounds as they leave the tree, further causing damage that dries out the tree.



If more than 1/2 of the tree's crown is dead, the Ash cannot be saved. Unfortunately, a dead Ash tree quickly becomes a safety hazard. Tree removal will be necessary, especially if the dead Ash is located near a home, driveway or play area.



Why Dead Ash Trees are Dangerous



Two realities make Ash Trees killed by Emerald Ash Borers a dangerous safety hazard:

1. Moisture Loss: Emerald Ash Borers cut off the flow of water and nutrients through the tree. Additionally, the fatal pest creates thousands of exit wounds. Both conspire to dry out the tree and make it brittle.

2. Weak Structure: The same straight, tight grain that makes Ash great for baseball bats and splitting firewood is also why its limbs and leaders easily split apart. The result is a dry, brittle tree that is at high risk for breaking apart.



Removal Must Be Done ASAP - especially Before Winter Storms Strike!



A dead Ash tree is not a simple tree removal. The brittle tree is so dry that it can break apart in unexpected ways and cause significant damage. Harsh winter weather and unexpected snow and ice storms can trigger a disaster for a dry dead Ash Tree!



The first step is to have the tree evaluated by an ISA Certified Arborist to determine the tree's condition. The Arborist will determine if a tree climber can safely work in the tree or if a crane and/or bucket truck is required. The longer the dead tree is left in the ground, the drier and more dangerous it becomes, making tree removal even more complicated and expensive.



Homeowners should take the following steps now:

1. Inspection: Have an ISA Certified Arborist evaluate the tree and recommend the best action.

2. Tree Removal: If the Ash tree is dead or has become unsafe, prompt removal is required.

3. Treatment: If the Ash tree is still healthy enough to absorb treatment, a systemic trunk injection of Tree-age(r) every two years protects Ash from Emerald Ash Borers.

4. Regular Pruning: In combination with treatment, remove deadwood and prune to promote healthy growth.



About Giroud Tree and Lawn



Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health.



The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. Giroud has also been awarded the Angie's List Super Service Award(r) every year since 2005. The "Giroud Treework for Charity" program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company's service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.



