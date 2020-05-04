Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Alert: Portnoy Law Advises Gulfport Energy, Paysign, and XP, Inc. Investors of Looming Class Action Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact Attorney Lesley F. Portnoy 

​LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders interested in taking an active role in these cases have until the deadlines indicated below to petition the court. There is no cost or obligation to you. See below for more information on these cases.

Gulfport Energy Corporation investors, May 18, 2020 deadline, click here to join.

Paysign, Inc. investors, May 18, 2020 deadline, click here to join.

XP, Inc. investors, May 20, 2020 deadline,  click here to join.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone or text 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or via www.portnoylaw.com.

Gulfport Energy Corporation.            
The lawsuit alleges that during the class period, May 3, 2019 through February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy actively engaged in fraudulent accounting standards, and misled investors regarding these accounting issues by failing to disclose that (i) a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (ii) accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (iii) as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Paysign, Inc.  
The lawsuit alleges that during the class period, March 12, 2019 through March 15, 2020, Paysign, Inc. actively engaged in fraudulent accounting standards, and lacked the necessary internal controls to prevent such accounting issues. Following disclosure of the company’s delay in filing its financial statements, due to weaknesses in internal controls, the company’s share price fell significantly in value.

XP, Inc.          
The lawsuit alleges that XP’s registration statement, prospectus and other IPO materials misrepresented and failed to disclose to investors critical failings in the company’s accounting practices, including, specifically that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; and, (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors on a contingency basis in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com 

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pFABRINET : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Welding Controllers Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. and Colfax Corp. | Technavio
BU
05:46pSwm announces conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results
GL
05:44pKIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:42pDEALNET CAPITAL : Receives Meeting Requisition Materials from Small Dissident Group
AQ
05:42pDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Board Appoints Thomas Maheras as Chairman Following Death of Lawrence Weinbach
BU
05:41pAXIS CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:41pRAMBUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:40pWAJAX : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results and Provides an Update Regarding COVID-19 Response
AQ
05:40pTRANSLATIONS.COM : Announces Six New GlobalLink Partner Integrations, including ServiceNow, Contentstack, and commercetools
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
4PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group