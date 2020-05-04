Deadline Alert: Portnoy Law Advises Gulfport Energy, Paysign, and XP, Inc. Investors of Looming Class Action Deadline

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact Attorney Lesley F. Portnoy



The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders interested in taking an active role in these cases have until the deadlines indicated below to petition the court.

Gulfport Energy Corporation investors, May 18, 2020 deadline

Paysign, Inc. investors, May 18, 2020 deadline

XP, Inc. investors, May 20, 2020 deadline

Gulfport Energy Corporation.

The lawsuit alleges that during the class period, May 3, 2019 through February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy actively engaged in fraudulent accounting standards, and misled investors regarding these accounting issues by failing to disclose that (i) a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (ii) accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (iii) as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Paysign, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that during the class period, March 12, 2019 through March 15, 2020, Paysign, Inc. actively engaged in fraudulent accounting standards, and lacked the necessary internal controls to prevent such accounting issues. Following disclosure of the company’s delay in filing its financial statements, due to weaknesses in internal controls, the company’s share price fell significantly in value.

XP, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that XP’s registration statement, prospectus and other IPO materials misrepresented and failed to disclose to investors critical failings in the company’s accounting practices, including, specifically that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; and, (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses.

