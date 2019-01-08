Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:42pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 14, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGI) securities between February 11, 2014 to November 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). MoneyGram investors have until January 14, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their MoneyGram investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 8, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that MoneyGram agreed to pay $125 million to settle allegations that the company “failed to take steps required under a 2009 [FTC] order to crack down on fraudulent money transfers” and allegations that the company violated a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice.

Then, on November 9, 2018, MoneyGram reported a decrease in money transfer revenue due to the “impact of higher compliance standards and newly implemented corridor specific controls.” On this news, MoneyGram’s share price fell $2.20 per share, or over 49%, to close at $2.27 per share on November 9, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) consequently, defendants’ statements about MoneyGram’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of  MoneyGram during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 14, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:10pNew Timesys IDE Release Accelerates Development of Secure IoT Devices and Embedded Linux Applications
GL
03:09pDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz posts eighth consecutive record year and maintains number 1 position in the premium segment
PU
03:09pPalladium Prices Rise on Supply Shortage
DJ
03:09pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
GL
03:06pBROWER PIVEN NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AND ENCOURAGES THOSE WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN ALTICE USA, INC. (NYSE : ATUS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:05pCLASS ACTION ALERT : Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Edison International (NYSE: EIX) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:02pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA Inc.
GL
03:02pSanAir Technologies, Cincinnati-Area Environmental Lab, Earns NVLAP Asbestos Accreditation
BU
03:02pArvig Extending Fiber Network from Scott County, Minnesota, to the Nebraska Data Centers in Omaha
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.