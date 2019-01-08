Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased McDermott International, Inc. (“McDermott” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MDR ) securities between January 24, 2018 and October 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). McDermott investors have until January 15, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their McDermott investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On October 30, 2018, after the close of trading, McDermott reported financial results for third quarter 2018 that fell far below analysts’ estimates. McDermott reported revenues of $2.29 billion, compared to midpoint estimates of $2.51 billion, and earnings per share of $0.20, versus midpoint estimates of $0.29. The Company also reported a $744 million change in the value of certain projects it had acquired from Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (“CB&I”). The Company further disclosed plans to sell McDermott’s storage tank business and its U.S. pipe fabrication business, as those businesses “are not core to the Company’s long term strategic objectives.”

The complaint filed in this action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) that there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) that certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) that, as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of McDermott during the class period, you may move the Court no later than January 15, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

