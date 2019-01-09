Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 08:35pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (“Loma” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LOMA) securities pursuant or traceable to the Company’s November 2017 initial public offering. Loma investors have until February 4, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Loma investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company misled investors by: (1) downplaying and misrepresenting Loma Negra’s exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participacoes S.A.; (2) misrepresenting a purported increased demand for Loma Negra’s cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand; (3) misrepresenting events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra’s exposure thereto; and (4) including references to known risks that “if” occurring “might” or “could” affect Loma Negra, despite the fact that these “risks” had already materialized at the time of the IPO.

If you purchased shares of  Loma during the class period, you may move the Court no later than February 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54pNISSAN MOTOR : LEAF e+ takes the stage at CES
PU
09:41pAIRBUS : plane-making chief says factory problems easing after delays
RE
09:41pAIRBUS : loses to Boeing in annual jet order race
RE
09:40pVW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK : sources
RE
09:34pMAZDA MOTOR : Develops World's First Cold-Stamped Parts Using 1,310 MPa-Class High-Strength Steel
PU
09:29pSEVEN BANK : Update Monthly Memo for December
PU
09:12pVW, Ford to reveal deeper alliance next week - sources
RE
09:12pPG&E : Judge proposes PG&E power restrictions for next California fire season
RE
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Ultra-Wideband Digitally Controlled GaN Amplifier for Mobile Base Stations
BU
09:08pBEADELL RESOURCES : Receives ~US$10.3 Million Tax Credit
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
2Oil falls one percent on swelling U.S. supply, but mood generally upbeat on trade hopes
3BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : loses to Boeing in annual jet order race
5MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : Australian Inquiry Report Calls for Pensions System Shakeup

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.