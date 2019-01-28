Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 03:16pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Aphria Inc. (“Aphria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: APHA) securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Aphria investors have until February 4, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Aphria investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On December 3, 2018, Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s recent acquisitions in Latin America were part of a series of transactions designed to enrich Company insiders and that these acquisitions lacked established operations. On this news, Aphria’s share price fell $1.85 per share, or over 23%, to close at $6.05 per share on December 3, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased shares of Aphria during the class period, you may move the Court no later than February 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pUniserve 2nd Quarter Results for the period ended November 30, 2018
GL
03:39pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Contributions Critical to Fourth AEHF Satellite Launch for the US Air Force
PU
03:39pFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
03:39pUSCF FUNDS TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pLUBY : LUBYS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : 4Q18 Results Presentation Announcement
PU
03:38pUNITED STATES COMMODITY INDEX FUNDS TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pVECIMA : Announces Voting Results from AGM
AQ
03:37pUNITED STATES BRENT OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pGEO : Sarah Palin's son released from Alaska halfway house
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2China worries send stocks down, rising supply hits oil
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar stock slides on profit miss, China sales forecast
4BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.