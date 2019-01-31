Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 09:01pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 19, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) securities between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). NVIDIA investors have until February 19, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses in excess of $1 million on their NVIDIA investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter, revealing that revenue would decline by over 7% in the quarter—a significant departure from the 17% growth investors had been led to expect. NVIDIA attributed its poor financial results to surging inventory of midrange GPUs that built up in the channel before the rapid fade of cryptocurrency mining. On this news, shares of NVIDIA declined by 29% over the ensuing two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) revenue growth attributed to NVIDIA’s gaming GPUs was driven, in significant part, by surging demand among cryptocurrency miners; (2) NVIDIA did not have visibility into its inventory channel and was unable to adapt to changes in the cryptocurrency markets; and (3) as cryptocurrency prices began to plummet, NVIDIA masked slowing growth by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel, which caused inventory levels to skyrocket and ultimately left NVIDIA with over three months of excess inventory in its channel.

If you purchased shares of NVIDIA during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37pEATON : Agrees to Acquire Controlling Interest in Ulusoy Elektrik, Expanding IEC Offerings in EMEA
BU
09:28pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:26pUSW union, Shell agree to raise refinery worker pay by 11 percent - sources
RE
09:23pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:19pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to the Market
PU
09:15pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea Jan exports fall for second month as China woes dim outlook
RE
09:15pOPKO Provides Update on the Development of OPK-88004, a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator
GL
09:13pTrump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
RE
09:10pTrump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
RE
09:10pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
3Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5LINE CORP : LINE : Japan's Nintendo, Line developing 'Dr. Mario World' mobile game

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.