Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation

On October 4, 2018, Costco announced that “in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control” related to “general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes.” The Company further explained that “[t]he access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems.” On this news, Costco’s share price fell from a close of $231.68 per share on October 4, 2018, to a close of $218.82 on October 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market related to its failure to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

If you purchased shares of Costco during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 7, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

