Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Approaches for NAREE's 70th Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition; Two Top Awards Have $1,000 Prizes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 02:03pm EST

The deadline to enter National Association of Real Estate Editors’ 70th annual real estate journalism competition is drawing near.

Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org/jcontest by March 1, 2020 by 11:59 p.m.

This prestigious contest is open to all bona fide freelance and staff reporters, columnists, editors and producers covering commercial and residential real estate.

Both NAREE’s Platinum Award and NAREE's new Kenneth R. Harney Award for Best Consumer Education Reporting will recognize the work of individual journalists with $1,000 prizes.

Named after the late Washington Post Writers Group columnist, the Harney award, funded by the Harney family, was created to recognize consumer watchdog and enterprise reporting.

NAREE’s competition also recognizes excellence in investigative reporting, breaking news and international real estate coverage.

NAREE’s Best Freelance Collection award comes with a $500 prize. The Best Young Journalist Award winner and Gold Award winners in 31 categories will be awarded $250 prizes.

Enter stories on mortgages, sustainable development, affordable housing, green luxe, office buildings, and other real estate topics.

Winners will be announced at NAREE’s Real Estate Journalism Conference June 24-27 at the Kimpton Epic Hotel Miami. NAREE has invited top economists, developers, architects and industry leaders to speak. NAREE University’s peer-to-peer professional development program runs twice daily at NAREE’s Miami conference.

The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University judges the contest.

All professional journalists writing for bona fide independent news outlets, both NAREE members and non-members may enter.

“NAREE members are from every spectrum of real estate reporting, and the journalism awards have something for everyone — print, online, audio or broadcast journalists covering residential, commercial, financial and economic aspects of the industry. For example, five categories are designed to specifically recognize the best work of commercial real estate reporters,” said NAREE president Catie Dixon, managing editor of Bisnow Media.

Competition categories, including Best Column, Best Economic Analysis and Best Collection of Work, are among 18 categories open to both residential and commercial journalists. Work with more than one byline can be entered in Best Team Report and some other categories.

NAREE is a non-profit, journalist-led organization founded in 1929.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pTORTEC GROUP CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:16pTOAST : Announces $400M in Series F Funding
BU
02:14pUNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular to release fourth quarter operating results and host conference call on February 21, 2020
PR
02:13pPULTEGROUP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:13pLEONARDO : new Helicopter Support Centre in Brazil to enhance service capabilities in South America
PU
02:13pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:11pForbes® Names First Hawaiian Bank Among America's Best Banks
GL
02:09pLOGMEIN : MANAGEMENT' S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:09pELOQUII Teams Up with Plus Size Bridal Retailer Ella & Oak
BU
02:08pROMGAZ : Current Report - EGMS Convening notice March 25 (26), 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3Stocks drift near flat as virus impact weighed, oil on track for weekly gain
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group