Deadline Approaches for NAREE's 70th Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition; Two Top Awards Have $1,000 Prizes

The deadline to enter National Association of Real Estate Editors’ 70th annual real estate journalism competition is drawing near.

Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org/jcontest by March 1, 2020 by 11:59 p.m.

This prestigious contest is open to all bona fide freelance and staff reporters, columnists, editors and producers covering commercial and residential real estate.

Both NAREE’s Platinum Award and NAREE's new Kenneth R. Harney Award for Best Consumer Education Reporting will recognize the work of individual journalists with $1,000 prizes.

Named after the late Washington Post Writers Group columnist, the Harney award, funded by the Harney family, was created to recognize consumer watchdog and enterprise reporting.

NAREE’s competition also recognizes excellence in investigative reporting, breaking news and international real estate coverage.

NAREE’s Best Freelance Collection award comes with a $500 prize. The Best Young Journalist Award winner and Gold Award winners in 31 categories will be awarded $250 prizes.

Enter stories on mortgages, sustainable development, affordable housing, green luxe, office buildings, and other real estate topics.

Winners will be announced at NAREE’s Real Estate Journalism Conference June 24-27 at the Kimpton Epic Hotel Miami. NAREE has invited top economists, developers, architects and industry leaders to speak. NAREE University’s peer-to-peer professional development program runs twice daily at NAREE’s Miami conference.

The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University judges the contest.

All professional journalists writing for bona fide independent news outlets, both NAREE members and non-members may enter.

“NAREE members are from every spectrum of real estate reporting, and the journalism awards have something for everyone — print, online, audio or broadcast journalists covering residential, commercial, financial and economic aspects of the industry. For example, five categories are designed to specifically recognize the best work of commercial real estate reporters,” said NAREE president Catie Dixon, managing editor of Bisnow Media.

Competition categories, including Best Column, Best Economic Analysis and Best Collection of Work, are among 18 categories open to both residential and commercial journalists. Work with more than one byline can be entered in Best Team Report and some other categories.

NAREE is a non-profit, journalist-led organization founded in 1929.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005458/en/