Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRGO ) securities between November 8, 2018 and December 21, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors suffering losses on their Perrigo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose further material details from the aforementioned letter.

On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than 29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period, the Company misled investors by failing to disclosed material information contained in the Irish tax authorities’ letter.

If you purchased shares of Perrigo during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

