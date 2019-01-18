Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 05:13pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 8, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Danske Bank A/S (“Danske” or the “Company”) (OTC: DNKEY) American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) during the period between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Danske investors have until March 8, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Danske investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 24, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice, Treasury Department, and the SEC were investigating Danske’s small Estonian branch for allegedly processing nearly $234 billion from 2007 through 2015 from foreign countries, and that the Company’s CEO had resigned. The Wall Street Journal also claimed that Danske’s management was informed that the Estonian branch could not isolate the issue and “therefore acts against [anti-money-laundering] legislator principles.” On this news, Danske ADRs’ and U.S. bonds’ value fell, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (2) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (3) that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (4) that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (5) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (6) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

If you purchased shares of Danske during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 8, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pLIGHTHOUSE BANK : Reports Record Earnings for 2018
PR
05:39pCATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Markel CATCo Issues Statement
PU
05:36pLUXURY ONLINE RESELLER THE REALREAL IN TALKS WITH BANKS FOR IPO : sources
RE
05:34pMGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC : C O R R E C T I O N -- MGM Growth Properties/
PU
05:34pAMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Voluntarily Delist and Deregister All Series of Preferred Stock and Subordinated Notes
PU
05:34pVISTA OUTDOOR : Hoppe's Welcomes Shooting Sports Stars to Booth #14551
PU
05:34pMorgan Stanley Paid CEO Gorman $29 Million in 2018
DJ
05:32pEPLUS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pRoyal Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2019
GL
05:30pCHINA WUYI MOUNTAIN, LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Settles Pricing Fight With Walmart

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.