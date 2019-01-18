Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 8,
2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action
filed on behalf of investors that purchased Danske Bank A/S (“Danske” or
the “Company”) (OTC: DNKEY)
American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) during the period between January
9, 2014 and October 23, 2018 (the “Class Period”).
Danske investors have until March 8, 2019 to file a
lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their Danske investments are encouraged to
contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights
in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On October 24, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported
that the U.S. Department of Justice, Treasury Department, and the SEC
were investigating Danske’s small Estonian branch for allegedly
processing nearly $234 billion from 2007 through 2015 from foreign
countries, and that the Company’s CEO had resigned. The Wall
Street Journal also claimed that Danske’s management was
informed that the Estonian branch could not isolate the issue and
“therefore acts against [anti-money-laundering] legislator principles.”
On this news, Danske ADRs’ and U.S. bonds’ value fell, thereby injuring
investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was
facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (2) that a
whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company
in 2013; (3) that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”)
had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (4)
that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal
investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action
and fines; (5) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical
profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian
operations; and (6) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and
reporting controls.
If you purchased shares of Danske during the Class Period you may move
the Court no later than March 8, 2019 to ask the Court
to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.
To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time;
you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an
absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action,
or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights
or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G.
Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike,
Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847,
toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005535/en/