Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Immunomedics, Inc. 

01/23/2019 | 09:05pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Immunomedics investors have until February 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Immunomedics investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews published an article reporting that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.”  The article further reported that the breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell $0.87, or approximately 4.6%, to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased shares of Immunomedics during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
