Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 07:54pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Welbilt, Inc. (“Welbilt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBT) securities between February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Welbilt investors have until February 11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Welbilt investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 5, 2018, Welbilt disclosed that the Company’s financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 should no longer be relied upon due to “errors primarily relate to the computation of income taxes.” The Company also disclosed that “certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.06 to close at $14.26 per share on November 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Welbilt during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 11, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:32pPLETHORA BUSINESSES : advises TSC Auto ID Technology on its acquisition of Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS)
PR
09:29pNew AHF Healthcare Center Opens in Riverside to Address Inland Empire's HIV/AIDS Epidemic
BU
09:27pEAGLE ENERGY INC. : Announces Change in Board of Directors
AQ
09:21pKB HOME : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2027 and Senior Notes Due 2023; Company Intends to Optionally Redeem Outstanding Senior Notes Due 2019
BU
09:19pApple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- 4th Update
DJ
09:14pORANGE : Al Widyan appoints Orange for smart city master plan
AQ
09:14pPALO ALTO : enhances partner program
AQ
09:12pOil ticks higher, market eyes U.S. State of the Union address
RE
09:12pTOGO : Ecobank provides financial facility for vulnerable kids
AQ
09:11pTABLEAU : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, points to 5G-driven growth
5APPLE : Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.