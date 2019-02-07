Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 07:47pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 29, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased  Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE) securities between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Vale investors have until March 29, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Vale investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at Vale’s Feijão iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being decommissioned. On this news, Vale’s stock fell over 15% during intraday trading on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Vale during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 29, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:10pJEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer tried to blackmail him over 'intimate photos'
RE
09:10pYAMAHA MOTOR : Receives Global "iF Design Award" for Sixth Year Running, MOTOROiD Honored in All Global Top Three Design Competitions
PU
09:05pSURVEY ON THE EFFECTS OF AUTOGENIC TRAINING ON THE MIND, BODY, AND SKIN : Ideas for a new type of holistic skincare
PU
09:05pKAO : Begins Support for Menstrual Hygiene Improvement Project in Uganda
PU
08:53pRenault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
08:50pCARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
08:45pSpacefy Engages Leede Jones Gable for Private Placement
NE
08:38pWEYERHAEUSER COMPANY : declares dividend on common shares and authorizes new $500 million share repurchase program
PR
08:35pOil dips on global economy jitters, but OPEC output cuts offer some support
RE
08:35pSCENTRE : Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J becomes first drugmaker to add prices to television ads
5EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.