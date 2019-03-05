Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)

03/05/2019 | 08:04pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 22, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased 22nd Century Group, Inc. (“22nd Century” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: XXII) securities between February 18, 2016 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). 22nd Century investors have until March 22, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their 22nd Century investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 25, 2018, an article was published on Seeking Alpha, alleging that 22nd Century was under SEC investigation. On this news, the Company’s share price fell 4.3% to close at $2.45 per share on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century's stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ''SEC''); and (3) consequently, 22nd Century's public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of 22nd Century during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 22, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.