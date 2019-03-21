Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

03/21/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Micron Technology, Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MU) securities between September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Micron investors have until March 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Micron investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 per share on November 19, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation notified Micron it was investigating dynamic random-access memory (“DRAM”) chip providers in China for potential collusion and other anti-competitive conduct; (2) Chinese investigators had found “massive evidence” of Micron’s anti-competitive behavior; (3) Micron had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix; and (4) as a result, Micron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Micron during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
