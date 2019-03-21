Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the April 1, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (“Revolution” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVLT) securities between March 14, 2014, and November 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Revolution investors have until April 1, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On October 17, 2018, Revolution announced that revenue for the third quarter of 2018 would be $33 million, compared to previous guidance of $40-$41 million, and that the Chief Executive Officer had offered to acquire all of the Company’s common stock at a price of $2.00 per share. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.98 per share, or over 38%, to close at $1.58 per share on October 17, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 19, 2018, the Company disclosed an ongoing SEC investigation regarding revenue recognized from transactions between 2014 through the second quarter of 2018. The Company estimated that the net effect on the reported revenue based on shipment of products, as opposed to the Company’s policy of bill and hold revenue recognition, “would have been to reduce revenue by $5.0 million, $6.3 million and $6.3 million in each of 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, and increase revenue by $11.6 million and $5.1 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.16 per share, or over 10%, to close at $1.43 per share on October 22, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume, thereby further injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial statements were misstated; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result, Company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Revolution during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 1, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

